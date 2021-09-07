We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Penghu House / XRANGE Architects

Penghu House / XRANGE Architects

Save this project
Penghu House / XRANGE Architects
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability
Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

Text description provided by the architects. On the Penghu archipelago west of Taiwan, indigenous laogushi or coral stone houses are a unique cultural heritage. With roots in the southern Chinese coastal regions of Qing dynasty, coral stone houses were built of actual corals blocks stacked upon a base wall of basalt quarried on the islands. They are characterized by a nine-square plan, distinctive “rolled” roof ridges resembling a curved gable, and “slits and pillars” as window openings due to strong winds. For a multi-generation Penghu family, XRANGE is inspired to reinterpret these historical coral house clusters seen on windswept plains of wild chrysanthemum.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

From a distance, above the tree lines, the silhouette of Penghu House gives the impression of an indigenous village cluster with overlapping layers of rolled roof ridges. Three parallel concrete volumes with their own distinctive rolled roof ridges are stacked to create this village effect. These concrete blocks form the part of the house as well as the structural system of load-bearing walls. Clad in white stone, the striking roof lines stand out against the azure island sky and the surrounding green farmland. The traditional slits-and-pillars openings are reinterpreted as balcony and patio screens, behind which are floor-to-ceiling glass doors for greatly improved access to natural light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

The central block houses the 5m tall living space that opens onto a garden. Next to it, the eastern concrete block houses a courtyard that connects the parents’ bedrooms and the ancestral temples upstairs. To the west of the main volume is the dining hall and on the top floor, the master bedroom opens onto the roofscape of rolled ridges with sweeping views of the sea. On this level, the 3 roof silhouettes interconnect, the roof deck, pitch, and ridges flow to create a rolling, continuous spatial experience.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

As part of the climate strategies, there are minimal window openings to the northeast due to severe winter winds, while deep overhangs and slit-and-pillar patio screens are placed on the south and west faces to reduce direct solar exposure. The roofscape and exterior walls are 30cm thick and fully clad in a rain screen granite panel system, giving the house extra insulation to withstand the summer heat and gale-force winds in the winter. Within the compound are a natural wellspring and a small organic farming patch for the family.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

Effective natural cross ventilation is built-in throughout the entire house, even within the mechanical and duct conduits. This allows the house to enjoy natural breezes without the use of air conditioners even with 35˚C outside temperature. The bedroom walls are rendered in natural clay to regulate humidity and prevent mold or fungal growth which is common for the climate. Throughout the entire interior, the rolling roofscape is lined with fragrant pine, giving the house a warm visual and olfactory signature. Wood cut-offs are also recycled into original furniture and screen for the house.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

The Penghu House reinterprets traditional wisdom within a modern framework to create a multi-generational home for a local clan, resulting in a distinctive architecture born from the unique conditions of Penghu.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
XRANGE Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Penghu House / XRANGE Architects" 07 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968059/penghu-house-xrange-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream