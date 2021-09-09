We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Time-Storage Retreat / Evollab & Atelier LEX

Time-Storage Retreat / Evollab & Atelier LEX

Time-Storage Retreat / Evollab & Atelier LEX

exterior. Image © Atelier de Leonexterior. Image © Atelier de Leoninterior. Image © Atelier de Leoninterior. Image © Atelier de Leon+ 30

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels
Beijing, China
  • Lead Designers:Yifan Zhao, Erxun Lai
  • Client:TSL
  • Collaborator:Quanya Constraction
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
exterior. Image © Atelier de Leon
Text description provided by the architects. Opening the photo album of my phone, it was the end of 2018 when I first came into contact with the site.

exterior. Image © Atelier de Leon
exterior. Image © Atelier de Leon
An agricultural warehouse "hidden" in an ordinary village, abandoned for a long time, part of the roof has broken, but the boundaries of the site are still very clear. Standing in front of the doorway of the factory building, the sun shines on the mountain to present the golden The Hefangkou Great Wall, "Shi-Cang" was "born".

exterior. Image © Atelier de Leon
interior. Image © Atelier de Leon
interior. Image © Atelier de Leon
The special space form and scale of the warehouse is one of the most characteristic parts of the warehouse. Colleagues who strengthen the space characteristics by raising the shelves make the original space more comfortable and obtain the light that can satisfy the accommodation. How romantic it is to lie on the attic bed and see the Great Wall directly on the opposite mountain.

interior. Image © Atelier de Leon
interior. Image © Atelier de Leon
interior. Image © Atelier de Leon
There are still many practical problems in reality, and the biggest problem is how to get quiet in the midst of the noise - to get a comfortable and private space in the surrounding villagers' houses. Drawing on the logic of ancient gardening, through the ingenious and moderate occlusion and exposure of plants and structures, we can preserve the landscape we want to maximize while shielding those conflicts, so that the originally cramped and stressful place can feel as free and rich as possible.

interior. Image © Atelier de Leon
exterior. Image © Atelier de Leon
Address:Hefangkou village, Huairou District, Beijing, China

Evollab & Atelier LEX
