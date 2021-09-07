We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Art Gallery in Barcelona / MAIO

Art Gallery in Barcelona / MAIO

Art Gallery in Barcelona / MAIO
© José Hevia
© José Hevia© José Hevia© Aleix Plademunt© Aleix Plademunt+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Gallery, Adaptive Reuse
Barcelona, Spain
  • Principals:Anna Puigjaner, Maria Charneco, Guillermo Lopez, Alfredo Lérida
  • Team:Simone Marcolin, Giulia Balconi, Martí Amargós
  • Client:Dilalica
  • Structure:Oriol Palou
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
© José Hevia
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention aims to transform a pre-existing space into an exhibition gallery on c/Trafalgar in Barcelona, understanding the space as a place of memory, where all the elements (continent and exhibition content) act as reversible and mutable overlays in time.

© José Hevia
Axonometry
Axonometry
© José Hevia
The project is conceived as an open transformation process over time, the first phase radically questions the format of the white cube, and invites to reflect on what a contemporary exhibition space should look like. The proposal, therefore, seeks to create a specific site – away from a generic white envelope – including traces and memory of the site, avoiding treating the existing in a precious way.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Responding to this idea of exhibition space as a place of narrative in permanent transformation, it has been chosen that the materiality and literality of the technical and normative solutions, is presented in a direct and explicit way, thus making visible and meaningful the processes of the architectural project. The expressiveness of the space and its identity is presented as a response to existing regulations and the necessary construction processes.

© Aleix Plademunt
© Aleix Plademunt
© Aleix Plademunt
All the elements follow this logic and in turn of reversibility, appearing in its constructive nudity. Fire protection is materialized in the construction of coatings with gypsum panels intended for this purpose, leaving its own materiality. This keeps the existing columns intact, protected and encapsulated over time. The lighting system also introduces its own formal logic by distancing itself from the existing guidelines, the rest of the elements appear as ready-made in dialogue with the existing one waiting for new traces and uses of the ‘space overlap like a palimpsest.

© José Hevia
Project location

Address:Carrer de Trafalgar, 53, 08010 Barcelona, España

MAIO
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain
Cite: "Art Gallery in Barcelona / MAIO" [Galería de arte en Barcelona / MAIO] 07 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968010/art-gallery-in-barcelona-maio> ISSN 0719-8884

