World
Schedlberg Contemplation House / peter haimerl.architektur

Schedlberg Contemplation House / peter haimerl.architektur

© Edward Beierle

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restoration
Arnbruck, Germany
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

Text description provided by the architects. The architect Peter Haimerl revives houses for thinkers in the Bavarian Forest, the Schedlberg houses. On the Schedlberg nearby Arnbruck, there is an old house. Its name giving to the other houses. For a long time, there were farmers. For a long time, there was no one. Now they are temporary houses for thinkers.

© Edward Beierle

Premises.  House, forest, meadow, hills there for contemplation. The house connecting forest, meadow, hills, and glen. The house is modern, simple, bare, powerful. The language of its architecture - contemporary. The house is more than a place. 

© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

The House. The architect only does what needs to be done. The architect creates the slightest separation between house and nature. New concrete bars enclose the house. They support the wood. They make the house feasible. The essential things within oven, stove, table, bed, bath, larder, books. Everything is architecture.

© Edward Beierle
Section
Section
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

The Landscape. In the north, there is forest, in the south a meadow, in the west a hill comb, in the east the glen. The forest of conifers and deciduous trees is cross and wild, dark and mossy. The meadow is sloped, empty, seamed with birches, and untrimmed. The hill comb is jagged, there are beeches and rocks. The glen is unaccommodating and without sweetness. People are living in the glen.

© Edward Beierle

The Inhabitants.  Thinkers temporarily live in the house and landscape. With their values, they secure the preservation of the house. 

© Edward Beierle

Project location

Address:Weinfurtner - DAS GLASDORF, Zellertalstraße 13, 93471 Arnbruck, Germany

About this office
peter haimerl.architektur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRestorationGermany
Cite: "Schedlberg Contemplation House / peter haimerl.architektur" 07 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967990/schedlberg-contemplation-house-peter-haimerrchitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

