  5. Mok-dong Hyundai SAGE Lounge / LABOTORY

Mok-dong Hyundai SAGE Lounge / LABOTORY

Mok-dong Hyundai SAGE Lounge / LABOTORY

© Yongjoon Choi© Yongjoon Choi© Yongjoon Choi© Yongjoon Choi+ 22

Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars
Yangcheon-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: LABOTORY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  103
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Sage VIP Lounge began with the phrase Myeongseon, written by Jung-hee Kim, and this is a letter of gratitude for a friend. Along with the concept, we established the design language through the form, function, and color of a cup of tea and developed the design languages accordingly.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

First, the elaborate shape of the tea is shown as spatial. Second, we specialized the functions of tea into a space of relaxation and communication. Finally, the colors of transparent and clear tea and clean teacups are reflected throughout the space.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

From the entrance of an elaborate curve that resembles the shape of a teacup, it leads customers to move. The core space reinterpreted the shape of the teacup and expressed the core space in the form of curved walls and ceilings.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Using glass, which is a transparent and reflective material, and the form of the ceiling, the scene of pouring the tea into a cup was captured in the central space. Through this, we wanted to deliver a comfortable resting space through the tea.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Furthermore, with the pure color and warmth of the tea, we wanted to bring out the color of the space and deliver a comfortable and unique experience of the Sage VIP lounge.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:Mok-dong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, South Korea

LABOTORY
