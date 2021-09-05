We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Encaved Stone Villa / Tsolakis Architects

Encaved Stone Villa / Tsolakis Architects

Save this project
Encaved Stone Villa / Tsolakis Architects

© George Messaritakis© George Messaritakis© George Messaritakis© George Messaritakis+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Paros, Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Text description provided by the architects. The project refers to a vacation house that is developed in multiple levels, on a steep slope on the island of Antiparos. Οriented towards the East, the plot offers a direct view of the island of Paros, as well as visibility to the islands of Cyclades nearby.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The main idea is to integrate the building into the landscape. The variant volumes in combination with the subterranean parts of the house correspond to the concept of embracing the rocky topography into the new design. Thus, the fragments οf the architectural proposal create a mild architectural intervention, emphasizing the transformation of the terrain.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The design emphasizes the coexistence of the multiple functions of the complex. Αn open-air corridor segregates the public spaces (living and dining areas) from the private ones (sleeping areas). In addition, the private zones are placed on the lower level adjacent to the main private pool of the summer house. Auxiliary spaces, as well as purveyance, are serviced by an individual elevator.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Large open-air relaxation areas encircle the building complex, giving space to the unfolding of the outdoor daily life of a Cycladic country house. The use of local materials contributes to the integration of built structures with the environment, as well as a symbiotic practice between the indigenous construction techniques of the past and the contemporary sustainable construction processes.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The facades are formed with local stone as well as the lintels and pergolas are made of chestnut and wicker timber. The interior of the subterranean buildings is illuminated by elongated slits on the ground, which create a scenographic atmosphere on the inside.  Elements of transmittance and focal points are highlighted by the contiguous engravings and the footpaths into the architectural complex while guiding the dweller to the swimming areas.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tsolakis Architects
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "Encaved Stone Villa / Tsolakis Architects" 05 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967872/encaved-stone-villa-tsolakis-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream