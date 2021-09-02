We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Italy
  Pirelli Learning Center / Onsite Studio

Pirelli Learning Center / Onsite Studio

Pirelli Learning Center / Onsite Studio

© Filippo Romano

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Learning, Offices Interiors
Milano, Italy
  • Project Architect:Michele Miserotti
  • Design Team:Chiara Molinari, Ilaria Pisoni, Sebastian Sanchez
  • Structure / Construction Management:SCE project s.r.l.
  • MEP:Deerns Italia S.p.A.
  • Lighting:Voltaire Sas
  • Landscape Designers:Studio Giorgetta
  • Safety & Security:Soluzioni s.r.l.
  • General Contractor :Carron Cav. Angelo S.p.A.
  • City:Milano
  • Country:Italy
© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano

Text description provided by the architects. The new corporate building is located inside a historic industrial neighborhood north of Milan, Bicocca, transformed at the end of the 80s into a new residential and services district following a master plan designed by Vittorio Gregotti.

© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano
Plan
Plan
© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano

The building will contain the learning center and the canteen is located at the heart of the neighborhood, directly relating to Arcimboldi Theatre, Pirelli foundation and the corporate headquarter, one of the most significant buildings designed by Gregotti.

© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano

Given this context, the project aims to define a contemporary building that echoes the sober urban characters of the campus as well as the historic buildings and that establishes dimensional and proportional relations in terms of the facade, windows, and decorations with the surrounding environment.

© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano

The new complex appears as a compact and dense element divided into three levels, parallel to Viale Sarca; however, it opens up towards the broad historic garden through a one-floor building with a wide green terrace.

© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano

Such element yields a sequence of different open spaces and produces various visual relations between the buildings of the campus.

© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano

As for the functional scheme, its compactness is combined with the creation of two connecting and crossing elements: one on the ground floor that connects the entrance from Viale Sarca with the campus, one other that links different functions of the learning center: a winter garden, a library, double-height relaxing spaces and meeting rooms.

© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano

This “Learning street” confers great spatial quality to the lecture rooms, which have been designed to be as pragmatic and simple as possible, considering a future conversion into offices.

© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano

Project location

Address:Viale Sarca, 222, 20126 Milano MI, Italy

About this office
Onsite Studio
Office

#Tags

Cite: "Pirelli Learning Center / Onsite Studio" 02 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

