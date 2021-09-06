We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. 83 Braemar House / MONOCOT

83 Braemar House / MONOCOT

Save this project
83 Braemar House / MONOCOT

© Studio Periphery© Studio Periphery© Studio Periphery© Studio Periphery+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the quieter heartlands of Singapore is 83 Braemar, a three-story terrace house gracing a Bachelor’s spirit for adventurous living. Standing out distinctly in the day - its façade conceptualized as a mosaic of horizontal volumes mirroring the Purist style of the early 1900s, its volume dissipates into one of a gently illuminated silhouette exuding a comforting warmth long into the night.

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

Core structural elements in reinforced concrete, celebrating its material integrity in the manner of Brutalism, frame the main living space of the dwelling greeting one upon entering. Dark-hued hardwood employed in the finish of storage well concealed within the double volumed space creates the atmosphere of a cozy luxury paradoxically humble in character. Flushed to an end is a narrow flight of stairs setting one into the procession of crossing a threshold into the private quarters.

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

A symbolic U-turn midway leads one to the discovery of the Master Bedroom and Bath, each of a different style yet strangely paired in harmony. Mellowed earth tones are employed in the Master Bedroom, while one is seemingly transported somewhere else upon entering the Bath designed as a Japanese “Onsen” in the setting of the tropics. While large windows encourage the permeation of delightful daylighting, privacy is taken into consideration through the employing of deep eaves commonly found in Tropical Architecture. The sensitivity towards the unpredictability of the Tropical climate is evident in the ability of one to enjoy outdoor views in this cross-ventilated space even in moments of most vulnerability.

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

A final ascend up the flight of stairs invites one into the very heart of the dwelling – a dedicated reading chamber once again transporting one to a distant elsewhere. Deep shelves chronicle the many adventures of the seasoned traveler, with treasured books and cultural collections coming together as a personal museum in a Japanese “Ryokan” setting. The dedicated lavatory decked full-out in turquoise kit-kat tiles once again stirs a familiar deja vu attributing to the juxtaposition of eclectic styles, and the affirmation of 83 Braemar being best described as a dwelling of “worlds within the world ”.

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MONOCOT
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSingapore
Cite: "83 Braemar House / MONOCOT" 06 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967780/83-braemar-house-monocot> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream