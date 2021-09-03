Bright Up HCG Factory / CHU CHIN-KANG SPACE DESIGN + CHANGHO INTERIOR DESIGN

-
Architects: CHANGHO INTERIOR DESIGN, CHU CHIN-KANG SPACE DESIGN
- Area: 90000 m²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Kuo-Min Lee
-
Lead Architect: Chih-Kang Chu
- Design Team:Chih-Kang Chu, Yao-Zhoun Yu, I-Hsuan Lai
- Client:HOCHENG PHILIPPINES CORPORATION & TAIWAN DESIGN RESEARCH INSTITUTE
- City:Taiyuan
- Country:Taiwan (ROC)
“Bright Up” is the origin space, allowing extraordinary aesthetics to coexist with daily life.
Lights were introduced into a setting that has remained unchanged for decades, every unassuming and ordinary item or space becomes a “Culturescape”.
We attempted to think outside of the mainstream definitions and restrictions on design and aesthetics to develop a new design concept that neither added nor subtracted.
We wanted to create a new meaning to rediscover the identity of the century-old factory.