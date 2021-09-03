Bright Up HCG Factory / CHU CHIN-KANG SPACE DESIGN + CHANGHO INTERIOR DESIGN

+ 26

Design Team: Chih-Kang Chu, Yao-Zhoun Yu, I-Hsuan Lai

Client: HOCHENG PHILIPPINES CORPORATION & TAIWAN DESIGN RESEARCH INSTITUTE

City: Taiyuan

Country: Taiwan (ROC)

“Bright Up” is the origin space, allowing extraordinary aesthetics to coexist with daily life.

Lights were introduced into a setting that has remained unchanged for decades, every unassuming and ordinary item or space becomes a “Culturescape”.

We attempted to think outside of the mainstream definitions and restrictions on design and aesthetics to develop a new design concept that neither added nor subtracted.

We wanted to create a new meaning to rediscover the identity of the century-old factory.