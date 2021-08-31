We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. Turkey
  5. Zonguldak Caves Visitor Center / Yalin Architectural Design

Zonguldak Caves Visitor Center / Yalin Architectural Design

Save this project
Zonguldak Caves Visitor Center / Yalin Architectural Design
Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

© Egemen Karakaya© Egemen Karakaya© Egemen Karakaya© Egemen Karakaya+ 45

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Visitor Center
Turkey
  • Design Team:Ece Özdür, Atakan Koca, Fatma Sezgin, Firdevs Ermiş, Pelin Yıldız
  • Visualization Consultant:Cihan Poçan
  • Cave Science Consultant:Hamdi Mengi
  • Technical Consultants:Kivi Stratejik Planlama, Okan Bal
  • Exhibition Designer:Ahmet Öktem Arıç Sanat Tasarım
  • Hvac, Mep Engineer:Ente Engineering
  • General Contractor :Yıldırım Yapı
  • Country:Turkey
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

Text description provided by the architects. Zonguldak has geography with a wide spectrum in terms of the number of caves discovered and the cave features that emerged during the formative phases of the caves. The network of caves spread throughout the town offers a variety of travel options for local and foreign tourists, explorers, cave sportsmen. Zonguldak Caves Visitor Center aims to make this important potential accessible and visible.

 

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

Gokgol Cave is located on the eastern slope of Ercek Stream, 5 km southeast of Zonguldak. Gokgol cave is one of the important caves in Zonguldak and Turkey that can be visited with its formations of stalactites, stalagmites, columns, flags, and curtains in various colors, textures, and sizes. Gokgol Cave, which has become more accessible with the opening of the Zonguldak-Ankara highway passing through its south, aims to provide a better experience to its visitors with the potential of more interest than it has encountered or may encounter in the future.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
North elevation
North elevation

With the visitor center structure built, it is aimed to provide an advanced narrative, information, and guidance for other caves waiting to be discovered in Zonguldak geography. With the Zonguldak Caves Visitor Center, from the early stages of the design process, we aimed to establish a direct and one-off site-specific relationship as much as possible with the front of the Gokgol Cave and its immediate surroundings. Visitor center's architectural approach; is to establish a consistent architectural language that can exist without competing with the surprising existence of the piece of nature that has taken its current form after millions of years of natural formation processes.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

This design idea can be read like installing a kind of camouflage structure. However, this hidden structure, which sits in front of it at the mouth of the cave, does not choose to hide its existence completely. We can describe this attitude as clinging softly towards the slopes of the mountain and the cave by showing its presence. This is a more secretive attitude, whose upper surface reads like a landscape that has come from the foothills of a mountain, and turns its inner orientation towards a courtyard, a cut, which is clamped against the rocks of the mountain.

Save this picture!
© Murat Germen
© Murat Germen

On the other hand, it can also be read as a continuity design in which a pedestrian movement line continuing through the cave is connected to the skirts of the mountain and transferred from the visitor center to outer space.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
© Murat Germen
© Murat Germen
Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

We hope that we have prepared the spatial infrastructure that will prepare the visitors emotionally for the idea that they will come into direct contact with a 3 million-year-old cave, with the spaces it will host after the building is opened, and the narratives that will create the content of these spaces.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Asma, Gokgol Magarasi, Zonguldak Ankara Karayolu, Zonguldak Merkez, Zonguldak, 67002 Zonguldak Merkez/Zonguldak, Turkey

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yalin Architectural Design
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningTurkey
Cite: "Zonguldak Caves Visitor Center / Yalin Architectural Design" 31 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967680/zonguldak-caves-visitor-center-yalin-architectural-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream