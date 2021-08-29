We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Avizor Logistics / FRPO

Avizor Logistics / FRPO

© Imagen Subliminal© Imagen Subliminal© Imagen Subliminal© Imagen Subliminal+ 15

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Barn
Leganes, Spain
  • Architects: FRPO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Oriol, Fernando Rodríguez
  • Collaborators:María Diaz, Iñigo Palazon, Francisco Diaz
  • Consultants:Antonio Lorenzo, Axiom Ingeniería, Antonio Simón
  • City:Leganes
  • Country:Spain
© Imagen Subliminal
Text description provided by the architects. To the south of the M40 motorway, in an industrial area that forms the background to the extension of Carabanchel neighborhood, a pharmaceutical company requires the extension of its facilities to centralize its logistic activity. The original building is an amalgam of volumes making up the corner of an industrial park, where the combination of elements has configured the brand identity. 

© Imagen Subliminal
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Imagen Subliminal
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Imagen Subliminal
Our proposal synthesizes this complex condition through a simple, abstract operation: an 80x40x14 m box that contains a processing plant and a warehouse. Between the warehouse and the exterior, a service strip hosts the management areas, the technical rooms, and the loading docks.

© Imagen Subliminal
Between the logistics box and the original plant, a slim element, 50x7.50x7.50 m, houses the new access for workers, the changing rooms, and the common areas and, in the background, the connection between both facilities.

© Imagen Subliminal
The simplicity of the operation is finished off by the juxtaposition of common prefabricated elements that give the primary volume an additional language: a band of lightly satin precast concrete 4.40 m high includes all the entrances to the box, and a slightly glossy folded metal sheet facade allows the identification of volume from nearby highway.

© Imagen Subliminal
Project location

Address:Leganes, Madrid, Spain

FRPO
Cite: "Avizor Logistics / FRPO" [Avizor Logistics / FRPO] 29 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967530/avizor-logistics-frpo> ISSN 0719-8884

