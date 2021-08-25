Santiago Calatrava Reveals Design of the Qatar Pavilion for the Expo 2020 Dubai

Spanish architect and engineer Santiago Calatrava has unveiled the design of the Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE. The design is inspired by a flying falcon that pays tribute to Qatar’s rich cultural heritage. The Qatar Pavilion will include two main galleries and exhibition spaces, providing visitors with engaging, inclusive, and interactive environments. Along with the pavilion, Santiago Calatrava is designing another structure at the Expo 2020 Dubai that is yet to be unveiled.

The Pavilion’s design is inspired by the two crossed and curved swords, a Dhow, and an Island with Palm trees represented on the Coat of Arms of Qatar. The structure translates the nation's cultural elements, highlighting movement, mobility, strength, and tradition with a modern interpretation of Qatar’s progressive outlook of the future. The architect's philosophy explains that "each innovative design must emanate from its cultural context, conveying traditional sensibility through modern architecture to create truly inspiring structures".

Inspiration is derived from Qatar’s national emblem to truly capture the essence and vision of the nation. The architectural gesture and structural form of the Pavilion, which houses the entire visitor experience, mirrors the shape of the Dhow and its grand sails. The sculptural monument at the entrance of the Pavilion represents an abstract translation and fusion of two intertwined Palm trees, while the reflective pools and integrated water features surrounding the Pavilion represent the Arabian Gulf which encompasses the nation of Qatar. -- Micael Calatrava, CEO of Calatrava International

The total area of the project covers approx. 960 sqm, with a built-up area of 620 sqm. The intersecting elements of the main building will ascend nearly 15 meters, and the adjacent sculptural structure will rise up to 20 meters. Upon entering the pavilion, visitors are met with an immersive experience that showcases the the past, present, and future of Qatar through visual arts and engaging interior spaces.

Construction on the project has reached an advanced stage ahead of Expo 2020’s anticipated opening on October 1st, 2021. The Santiago Calatrava project team is led by Micael Calatrava, in collaboration with main contractor, ALEC, along with the project’s Engineer of Record, Aurecon.