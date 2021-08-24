SAMS Center for Elderly People / Lacroix Chessex

+ 34

Text description provided by the architects. The medico-social support structure (SAMS) welcomes senior residents, for a short stay, before their return home. The second complex of the SILO Foundation in Echichens on the heights of Morges, the new building offers additional services such as a doctor's office for general practitioners, a hairdresser, and a tea room.

The architectural project seeks to fit into the site and respond to the built environment consisting mainly of two poles: the village and the first building of the SILO Foundation. The building tries to play a pivotal role between these two geometries and to connect existing constructions.

The proposed structure is articulated in two main buildings each arranged around a patio. The scale of the project is thus more suited to the rural context. The facades are made up of prefabricated reinforced concrete elements.

This building is timeless. It is a hospitality structure in the literal sense of the term that goes far beyond the program itself. If the proposed architecture may seem imbued with a certain archaism, it offers a contemporary revisiting of structural themes from vernacular heritage. There is no nostalgia in this approach, but rather a desire to firmly anchor the project in a broader temporality than that of the cultural context in which it is built.