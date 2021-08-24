We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retirement
  4. Switzerland
  5. SAMS Center for Elderly People / Lacroix Chessex

SAMS Center for Elderly People / Lacroix Chessex

Save this project
SAMS Center for Elderly People / Lacroix Chessex

© Olivier di Giambattista© Olivier di Giambattista© Olivier di Giambattista© Olivier di Giambattista+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retirement, Medical Facilities
Échichens, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Olivier di Giambattista
© Olivier di Giambattista

Text description provided by the architects. The medico-social support structure (SAMS) welcomes senior residents, for a short stay, before their return home. The second complex of the SILO Foundation in Echichens on the heights of Morges, the new building offers additional services such as a doctor's office for general practitioners, a hairdresser, and a tea room.

Save this picture!
© Olivier di Giambattista
© Olivier di Giambattista
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Olivier di Giambattista
© Olivier di Giambattista
Save this picture!
© Olivier di Giambattista
© Olivier di Giambattista

The architectural project seeks to fit into the site and respond to the built environment consisting mainly of two poles: the village and the first building of the SILO Foundation. The building tries to play a pivotal role between these two geometries and to connect existing constructions.

Save this picture!
© Olivier di Giambattista
© Olivier di Giambattista

The proposed structure is articulated in two main buildings each arranged around a patio. The scale of the project is thus more suited to the rural context.  The facades are made up of prefabricated reinforced concrete elements.

Save this picture!
© Olivier di Giambattista
© Olivier di Giambattista
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Olivier di Giambattista
© Olivier di Giambattista

This building is timeless. It is a hospitality structure in the literal sense of the term that goes far beyond the program itself. If the proposed architecture may seem imbued with a certain archaism, it offers a contemporary revisiting of structural themes from vernacular heritage. There is no nostalgia in this approach, but rather a desire to firmly anchor the project in a broader temporality than that of the cultural context in which it is built.

Save this picture!
© Olivier di Giambattista
© Olivier di Giambattista

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1112 Échichens, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lacroix Chessex
Office

Products

WoodGlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementmedical facilitiesSwitzerland
Cite: "SAMS Center for Elderly People / Lacroix Chessex" 24 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967269/sams-center-for-elderly-people-lacroix-chessex> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream