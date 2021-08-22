We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  T House / Will Gamble Architects

T House / Will Gamble Architects

T House / Will Gamble Architects
© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 

© Building Narratives

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
London, United Kingdom
© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 

Text description provided by the architects. T-House was designed for a young professional couple and their growing family. The brief was to create a contemporary home that was sympathetic to the existing architecture of the Victorian terraced house.

© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 

The project included a ground floor rear extension, an extension over the entire length of the existing back addition, and a loft conversion with a generous roof terrace. The entire property was stripped back to the bare bones and refurbished throughout.

© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 

To the rear, on the ground floor, full-height glazing is broken up by slender glazing bars to maximise views of the garden. Above the full height glazing is a horizontal band of black zinc, broken up by oversized vertical seams that line through with the glazing bars below to accentuate the grid-like nature of the rear elevation. A large pivot door provides everyday access to a generous rear garden.

© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 

Internally a roof light runs across the full width of the rear extension. Exposed timber joists run through the opening of the roof light to help mitigate sun glare but also animate the pared-back interiors with light and shadow - as a result, the interior space is in a constant state of flux throughout the day.

© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 

The existing house was in a poor state of disrepair and required a full refurbishment. The original Victorian features of the house were painstakingly reintroduced and now sit alongside contemporary joinery which includes a bespoke study nook. In the loft, a frameless picture window provides panoramic views over the nearby rooftops, and a roof terrace creates an elevated external space for the summer evenings.

© Building Narratives 
© Building Narratives 

Project gallery

Will Gamble Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "T House / Will Gamble Architects" 22 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967189/t-house-will-gamble-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

