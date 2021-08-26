How to Hide TV Wires?

Save this picture! Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura. Photo: © Alain Brugier

We are about to start living in a completely wireless world, but in the meantime, many people are looking for alternatives to hide wires creating a more organized and clean space. Therefore, we have provided some tips for those who want to disguise TV cables and cords from other devices to make the environment more comfortable.

Managing your TV wires has many advantages: it makes your home cozier, keeps it organized, improves safety, and makes cleaning a lot easier. So, here is a list of solutions, from the simplest and most accessible to the most sophisticated, which require a professional architect.

Save this picture! Tribeca Loft / Office of Architecture. Photo: © Matthew Williams

Wall-Mounted TV Panels

One of the most simple and efficient solutions to hide wires is using a wall-mounted TV panel. They can be designed specifically for your home, or you can buy them in a store since there are many different options to choose from. However, you must remember that these units need to be mounted on a wall that can support the load of the material (usually plywood or plasterboard) as well as all the equipment, so you should pay attention when installing them on drywall, for example. You should also remember to place it over a power outlet and to leave a gap of approximately 5 to 7 cm between the wall and the panel so that all the cables can fit behind it.

Save this picture! Cores Apartment / Camila Fleck Arquitetura. Photo: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

TV Stands and Organizer Boxes

Using a TV stand is probably one of the most popular solutions, allowing you to hide all sorts of cables from television sets, video games, routers, receivers, etc. If necessary, you can also add an organizer box, which is a low-cost and practical solution, since it does not require drilling any holes in the wall. Simply choose a box that you like, and be sure that all the wires fit inside, then cut a hole in the back to insert all the cables, leaving the front part intact. This way, you can get rid of the tangle of wires in your furniture while also adding your personality and style to the room by incorporating color and texture.

Save this picture! Curvas Apartment / Estúdio Lava. Photo: © Rafaela Netto

TV Mounts

TV mounts can be fixed, tilting, or full-motion and can be installed on walls or ceilings. They are usually placed behind the TV, so they do not visually compromise the space. In addition to supporting the equipment, they can also be used to hide the wires, which can run inside the structure or be wrapped around it, depending on the model.

Save this picture! Apartamento Bossa Nova / David Guerra. Photo: © Jomar Bragança

Bespoke Furniture

For those who want more flexibility or use the TV to create an impact on the room, custom-made furniture might be a good solution. Besides concealing the wires, it is possible to completely hide the TV or change its direction, allowing the same device to be used in more than one room.

Save this picture! Apartamento LVM / Felipe Rodrigues Arquitetura. Photo: © Pedro Vannucchi

Baseboards Cord Channels and Cable Concealers

In some cases, especially in old apartments, there are no power outlets close to where we would like to place the TV set. To avoid major renovations, it is possible to use cable concealers and hide the wires in plain sight, using this element to create a unique atmosphere. For those who are looking for a more discreet approach, the cheapest solution would be to paint the channels in the same color as the wall or use baseboard cord channels that allow cables to run through.