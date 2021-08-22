MANYA Sushi & Sake Izakaya / JUNG Architekti

+ 23

Architect: Barbara and Adam Jung

City: Brno-střed

Country: Czech Republic

“We are not a bistro or just another sushi bar—we are Izakaya.” The assigned task was to create a distinctive Japanese style establishment, tailor made to meet Martin and Margita's ideas. The concept is located on Průchodní, a short street right in the historic centre of Brno that resembles narrow streets of Tokyo.

The goal was to recreate the atmosphere of Izakya—traditional Japanese pub with good food—which meant no minimalism or simple interiors, but colorful, contrasting, and vibrant environment with multiple types of lights and chairs of various heights. Part of the assignment was a central table that could seat approx. 8 people, which will also serve another purpose—sushi classes (10 standing people). Plus, places for couples but also larger closed groups thanks to the variability of tables. In a relatively small space, customers can experience relaxed entertainment, food sharing, sake drinking or a more leisurely tasting of the Japanese menu. The interior should be filled with friendly, almost home-like atmosphere of Izakaya, where the Brno locals can go after work to relax over dinner and some drink—just like Japanese “salarymen” do.

The establishment offers a very structured space with various floor heights, ceilings, crooked walls, and large windows facing the street. Part of the assignment was to include a main bar with sushi preparation area, dining area A, dining area B, and an area for a Japanese grocery store.

The concept builds on the diversity of the structured space and does not try to keep it at bay or simplify it. It takes advantage of the available possibilities and creates an environment full of colors, shapes, cozy corners, fun lights, and enticing materials. It is a colorful Japanese retro style with the use of posters on the walls, neon sign over the bar, red paint on metal details, colorful flake flooring in dining area B, as well as intimate but at the same time communal seating on bar stools, and more.

The main connecting point between dining areas A, B and the grocery store is a ceiling painting in the shape of the Rising Sun Flag which was historically used by Japanese fishermen as a symbol of good luck when fishing. The painting covers main areas of the Izakaya and we hope it will bring luck not only to Margita and Martin but also the guests who come to enjoy their delicious Japanese food. The wood material used has a medium dark shade of grayish brown to make the meal stand out on the handmade ceramics from Japan. The central table has a lowered round opening in the middle in which an ikebana reflecting the current season will be placed.

The interior uses retro pop art elements—wallpaper with commercial posters from ‘70s Japan, red-tinted iron—in contrast with the island's tradition of noren fabrics, hand-carved kumiko technique on a wooden partition wall, and lightly treated solid wood that will continue to live and breathe as it ages, in accordance with wabi-sabi, Japanese principle of the transience of beauty.