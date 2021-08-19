We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bones House / Lachlan Shepherd Architects

Bones House / Lachlan Shepherd Architects

Save this project
Bones House / Lachlan Shepherd Architects

© Nic Stephens Photography© Nic Stephens Photography© Nic Stephens Photography© Nic Stephens Photography+ 38

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bells Beach, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nic Stephens Photography
© Nic Stephens Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Positioned on a hilltop overlooking the iconic Bells Beach Surfing Reserve, the Bones House involved alterations and additions to the existing dilapidated 3 bedroom residence on site.

Save this picture!
© Nic Stephens Photography
© Nic Stephens Photography
Save this picture!
© Nic Stephens Photography
© Nic Stephens Photography

The existing footprint was largely re-used, with components of the original dwelling retained, whilst at the same time, completely re-imagining the building. The brief called for a refined home with a highly detailed application of material, but with a comfortable, warm aesthetic.

Save this picture!
© Nic Stephens Photography
© Nic Stephens Photography
Save this picture!
© Nic Stephens Photography
© Nic Stephens Photography

The response was to utilize an earthy, textural palette to harmonize with the surrounding environs, essentially appearing as though the "re-imagined" building had always been there.

Save this picture!
© Nic Stephens Photography
© Nic Stephens Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lachlan Shepherd Architects
Office

Products

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Bones House / Lachlan Shepherd Architects" 19 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967054/bones-house-lachlan-shepherd-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream