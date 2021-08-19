We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Mexico
  5. Colonia 300 Building / Circuito

Colonia 300 Building / Circuito

Save this project
Colonia 300 Building / Circuito

© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Pachuca de Soto, Mexico
  • Architects: Circuito
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1345 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Young
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Novaceramic
  • Lead Architects: Hugo Vallejo Hernandez, Gustavo Fuentes Hernández
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. Currently we are facing a housing deficit in all the cities of the planet, the reasons are different by region, but in the particular case of Mexico it comes from migration to the cities in recent years, the continuous population growth in metropolitan areas and failed public policies of housing purchases that offered products in remote suburbs, without services and with poor project and construction quality. This, as the years progressed, detonated a phenomena of homes abandonment, the habitability of the spaces became unaffordable due to the indirect prices of transport, security and basic services.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Plan - Type
Plan - Type
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

On the other hand, the housing proposal within urban areas in the country is concentrated in a sector with a high socioeconomic level, in closed subdivisions but within the first perimeters of the cities, where we find large lots with two-level homes, garage and community amenities.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The intention of Circuito is to bet on spaces within the urban area, making vertical housing affordable, eliminating the condition of social housing through design and maintaining the minimum costs that govern housing credit agencies. Develop a project thinking about the needs of a user who is a city resident, making their transfers more efficient, bringing them closer to public infrastructures, neighbors, and the community; That is why Colonia and Colonia 300 project enters vertical housing in an area where the only thing we find is single-family housing. We exploit the maximum land uses allowed by the Mexican regulations and we develop projects that structure the community of our work area.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The houses have parking spots and private doors; lockers and a barbecue area on the ground floor, as well as a space for a clothesline on the roof; within the apartment, dining room and kitchen as an open space, and a laundry room. The rooms share a bathroom and a cellar. All spaces have natural ventilation and lighting, which is one of them is blurred by a tree rescued from the property, saving sanitary furniture as well as lamps and pumping equipment with high energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tecpatl 215, La Colonia, Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo State, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Circuito
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialMexico
Cite: "Colonia 300 Building / Circuito" [Edificio Colonia 300 / Circuito] 19 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967009/colonia-300-building-circuito> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream