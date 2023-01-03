Nanjing Qinhuai Bay Bridge / AND Office + NAN Architects

+ 15

Design Principals : Zhun Zhang(Structure), Xu Nan (Architecture)

Design Team : Dingqi Zhou, Huilian Tang

Client : Nanjing Southern New Town Development and Construction Management Committee

Construction Drawing Design : China Railway Engineering Design Consulting Group Co. Ltd

City : Nanjing

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. Nanjing Qinhuai Bay Bridge spans the banks of the Qinhuai River, the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail on the south, and the ring road on the north, connecting the city's CBD and ecological parks. It is an important gateway and urban landmark for the southern new city. The functional requirements and surrounding conditions of this bridge are very complicated. The entire line involves crossing expressways, crossing rivers, and underpassing railway viaducts, and needs to meet the comprehensive traffic requirements of machinery, non-passengers and pedestrians. Limited by the many restrictions on the plane and elevation and the basic engineering requirements of the main span of 157m, objective conditions have locked the bridge type in two configurations of tied arch bridge and single-tower cable-stayed bridge. Although many constraints avoid too divergent design starting points, they also bring difficulty in seeking features and new ideas.

The southern new city has a unique geographical location, located in the center of the four mountains "Jiangjun Mountain", "Fangshan", "Qinglong Mountain" and "Purple Mountain". The silhouettes of the four mountains meet here, forming the main structure of the bridge, flowing The lines float on the Qinhuai River, looking from a distance, the picturesque landscape. The four triangular arches symbolize the gathering of the four mountains, giving the bridge a stable structure and an image full of tension.

The image of "mountain" has a relatively high degree of conformity with the shape of the arch bridge. The design of the arch ring of this bridge pays more attention to the connotation of mechanics while paying more attention to cultural symbols. Triangular arches and radial cables have corresponding mechanical connections. The interlacing of multiple triangular arches increases the mechanical stability of the arch ring and gives it a vivid shape.

The geometric relationship of the entire bridge is embedded in a stable square. The arch ring and cable shape are obtained by combining aesthetics and force-finding on this basis. The specific realization is completed by the parameterization tool, and the source point of the radiation cable is the key geometric control point. The final shape of the bridge responds well to the main body of "mountain", rich and full and consistent with the internal mechanical logic, and the arch foot thrust is self-balanced and dissipated within the bridge deck.

The outline of the Bridge continues the complete and dynamic urban skyline of the Southern New City, adding a new climax to the urban landscape. On the main bridge of the bridge, a groundbreaking use of a double-layer pedestrian and non-motorized bridge separates pedestrians from non-motorized vehicles to ensure driving safety, while allowing people on the slow-moving system to fully experience the scenery of the Qinhuai River, and the bridge has become an urban landscape. Continuation.

The Qinhuai Bay Bridge reconnects the urban space cut off by roads and rivers. This three-dimensional urban landscape with a total length of 1.3 kilometers not only satisfies the traffic flow, but is also an open three-dimensional linear park, becoming an excellent place for citizens to take a leisurely stroll and enjoy the scenery of Qinhuai.