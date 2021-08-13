Poyma Embankment Park / Basis architectural bureau

Save this picture! Courtesy of Basis architectural bureau

Studio Director: Ivan Okhapkin

City: Krasnogorsk

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. Basis studio has been working on the Pavshhinskaya Poyma embankment project for the past six years and is continually working on it. In the initial stage of the project, the studio held public hearings and worked actively with the residents of the area. Basis studio has received a lot of positive feedback from users of the public space thanks to civic engagement and the high quality of the implemented project. The architects managed to find common ground between residents and real estate developers and channel the situation in a positive direction.

Набережная в Павшинской Пойме – это проект, над которым бюро Basis работает уже шестой год и продолжает работать. На начальном этапе проекта бюро проводило общественные слушания и активно работало с жителями района. Благодаря этому и качественной реализации проекта сейчас в соцсети Basis приходят положительные отзывы от пользователей общественного пространства. Архитекторам удалось нивелировать назревавший конфликт жителей и застройщиков жилой недвижимости и направить ситуацию в позитивное русло.

The design and functions of the embankment in Pavshinskaya Poyma are determined by the context. It is a 'buffer zone' between two large 'clusters': the dense residential development without courtyards and the large shopping and exhibition complex located on the opposite side of the river. The area is used by the residents of the neighbourhood as a community space and by the residents of Krasnogorsk as a downtown area. These groups with different interests had to be separated while creating universal elements that all groups could use if they wished.

Дизайн и функции набережной в Павшинской Пойме продиктованы контекстом – она является «буферной зоной» между двумя крупными «кластерами»: примыкающей к ней плотной жилой застройкой без дворов и гигантским торгово-выставочным комплексом, расположенным на противоположной стороне реки. Таким образом, эта территория используется жителями района как придомовая, а жителями Красногорска как городская – эти потоки людей с разными интересами нужно было развести, при этом создав универсальные элементы, которыми все группы могли бы, при желании, воспользоваться.

The amphitheatre, for example, is designed with ergonomically shaped backrests with different inclinations making it comfortable to both sit on and lay back as on a lounge chair. Residents from nearby can work on their laptops, sunbathe or do yoga, while those who come for a walk can listen to an evening concert, meet friends or just relax by the water.

The promenade is designed with a variety of wide and narrow zones. The wider areas have different functions: a green space with benches and old willow trees, sun loungers with new trees, picnic areas by the water, an amphitheatre. The narrower areas are transit, with only a pedestrian zone, a running track and illumination.

Например, амфитеатр спроектирован таким образом, что благодаря эргономичным спинкам с разным уклоном на нем удобно расположиться и сидя, и полулежа, как на шезлонге. Жители ближайшего дома могут спуститься поработать с ноутбуком, позагорать, позаниматься йогой, а приехавшие прогуляться – послушать вечерний концерт, встретиться с друзьями или просто отдохнуть у воды. Формообразование набережной построено на чередовании широких и узких зон. Более широкие зоны отведены под разнообразные функции – зеленое пространство с лавочками и старой ивой, шезлонги с новыми деревьями, места для пикника у воды, амфитеатр. Более узкие зоны – транзитные, здесь есть только беговая и пешеходная зона дорожки с освещением.

Ivan Ohapkin, head of the Basis studio: 'We created this feeling of entering a new room through a corridor. In addition to visual diversity, such transit areas make it possible to avoid oversaturating the place and to make the key attraction points less crowded. Without the different zones, the promenade between the two urbanised 'clusters' would become overcrowded with people and functions, making it an uncomfortable place to be in. We have separated the pedestrian flows by making an upper and lower promenade, which is easy to access with an extensive pathway system."

Иван Охапкин, руководитель бюро Basis: «Был создан эффект попадания через коридор в новую комнату. Помимо визуального разнообразия такие транзитные барьеры дают возможность избежать гипер-насыщения пространства и сделать эпицентры притяжения не очень многолюдными. Без чередования зон набережная между двумя урбанизированными «кластерами» могла стать перенасыщенной людьми и функциями, и здесь было бы некомфортно находиться. Мы развели пешеходные потоки, сделав верхнюю и нижнюю набережные, на которые легко попасть при помощи разветвленной системы дорожек».

The design emphasises the natural feel of the space: healthy trees have been preserved and new moisture-loving maples and willows have been planted, which will soon provide shade meanwhile creating a lively atmosphere. It's easy to access the water, where you can have a picnic or just sit by the river.

В пространстве подчеркнута его природная составляющая: сохранены здоровые деревья, высажены новые влаголюбивые клены и ивы, которые скоро дадут тень, а сейчас создают живую атмосферу. Открыт доступ к воде, где можно устроить пикник у реки или просто посидеть в тени деревьев.

The paving pattern is inspired by the natural gradient of the river, changing gently from darker tones by the water to lighter ones by the shore. The ripples in the pavement pattern echo the ripples in the water. The retaining walls use arch concrete with a geometric pattern, emphasising the play of light and shadow.

Рисунок мощения вдохновлен природным градиентом реки, плавно переходящим от более темных тонов у воды, к более светлым – у берега. Точечная рябь в рисунке покрытия повторяет рябь на воде. На сохраненных подпорных стенках использован арх-бетон с геометрическим рисунком, подчеркивающий игру света и тени.

The new lower embankment makes it easy to access any point of public space from the courtyards of the high-rise buildings (the 'quiet zone'). The quiet zone was the first to be designed; this area has strong winds between buildings. With this in mind, the studio designed beehive-shaped pergolas with swings, whose main function is to diminish the winds and provide shelter from sun and rain. It was important to accurately design the landscape: a large number of pyramidal poplar trees have been planted around the perimeter of the courtyard to protect it from wind and noise. The studio also designed bespoke complex parametric benches, low stage areas and paving to suit the design concept for this area.

Благодаря появлению новой нижней набережной, из дворов многоэтажек («тихая зона») теперь легко попасть в любую точку общественного пространства. Тихая зона была спроектирована самой первой, эта территория представляет собой сильно продуваемый колодец между домами. Отвечая на вызов, в бюро разработали перголы в форме пчелиных сот с качелями, основная функция которых разбивать ветра, защищать от солнца и осадков. Для такой территории было важно правильно подобрать озеленение – по периметру двора высажено большое количество пирамидальных тополей, защищающих двор от ветра и шума. Специально для пространства в бюро были разработаны сложные параметрические лавочки, невысокие сценические площадки и соответствующее дизайну мощение.