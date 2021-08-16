We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Office Buildings
  Russia
  Record Company Office / Two Interior Design Studio

Record Company Office / Two Interior Design Studio

Record Company Office / Two Interior Design Studio

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Moscow, Russia
Text description provided by the architects. The sound recording company office is located in a five-floor brick building the foundation of which dates back to 1910. The artist A. Lentulov lived in this house for 30 years.

Plan
Plan
It is impossible not to respect a house with such an artistic heritage, but it would also be uninteresting to indulge indirect quotations. And it is clear that the interior of the sound recording company that operates at this address should take into account not the historical reminiscences, but the comfort and the convenience of employees.

Together with the graphic designer Polina Glynina, who borrowed the image of a Maneki Neko - a "lucky cat" from the Bosnian tattoo artist Igor Lazarevich, and collected from Japanese posters of the 50-60s (Yoku, Hisami Kunitake, Ikko Tanaka and Frenchman Bernard Villemo) and street art graffiti artists Broken Fingaz from Haifa Walls, we continued to work on the idea of ​​decorative platitudes inscribed in the volume of old architecture. And, of course, the magnificent works of the artist Andrei Naumov are surprisingly correlated with the topic of filmmaking, which is also done by the client company.

Together, we managed to create an authentic interpretation of the architectural heritage from the eclectic layers of the past, and the interior acquired the charm of an old Moscow house, which it had been deprived of for many years.

Moscow, Russia

About this office
Two Interior Design Studio
Office

Product

Wood

