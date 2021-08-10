We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. House ½ / dot and associates

House ½ / dot and associates

Save this project
House ½ / dot and associates

© OS studio© OS studio© OS studio© OS studio+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Pingzhen District, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: dot and associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  OS studio
  • Lead Architect: Hide Lin
  • Architects:dot and associates
  • City:Pingzhen District
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© OS studio
© OS studio

Text description provided by the architects. In cooperation with a carpentry factory in Kochi, Japan, House ½ was built as a 100% tongue and groove house, with construction and interior living requirements completed in six weeks. The core spirit is to reopen perceptions that have been clouded by busy urban life. Furniture that pulls out into the outdoors, a barbecue grill that becomes a kitchen, camping chairs that become living room chairs. Instead of filling up the house with desires, we leave it half empty, named House ½.

Save this picture!
© OS studio
© OS studio
Save this picture!
© OS studio
© OS studio

Not cutting down a tree and blending in with the surrounding landscape was the top priority for building this wooden house. Started in 2018, the designer deliberately left the roof open, and let the wooden structure survive two springs, summers, autumns, and winters, for testing its durability in humid and hot weather in Taiwan.

Save this picture!
© OS studio
© OS studio

Total of 60 square meters in size, the ground floor is a living space with a living room, kitchen, dining room, and bathroom, and the first floor is a loft space for sleeping. Meanwhile, there is a temple next to House ½, so we made a white pavilion at the entrance for visitors to take a rest. There is a small loft room upstairs and a large central pillar, which is the symbol of a family bounding, is placed in front of the foyer to support the home and bring a sense of belonging. House ½ hopes to get away from the chaos and desires of the city and to return to the sensory to feel the beauty of life.

Save this picture!
© OS studio
© OS studio

Brief introduction - The House ½ , lit up in the evening, like a kerosene lamp in the dappled shade of the trees, coated with a layer of coziness. The core spirit of the house is to allow the quality of the house to reopen perceptions that have been clouded by the busy urban life. Furniture that pulls out into the outdoors, a barbecue grill that becomes a kitchen, camping chairs that become living room chairs - these all represent the extension of offline living to the outside. Built in six weeks as a 100% tongue and groove house, with construction and interior living requirements, and the offline house is a process of creating a symbiosis with the environment. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
dot and associates
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "House ½ / dot and associates" 10 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966510/house-half-dot-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream