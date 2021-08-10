We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lebanon
  5. Sakeit El Misk Residence / Bernard Khoury Architects

Sakeit El Misk Residence / Bernard Khoury Architects

Save this project
Sakeit El Misk Residence / Bernard Khoury Architects

Courtesy of Bernard Khoury ArchitectsCourtesy of Bernard Khoury ArchitectsCourtesy of Bernard Khoury ArchitectsCourtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Lebanon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Plot # 2186-2187 is a private residence located on a site of 3,714 square meters in Sakiet El Misk, Mount Lebanon; at an altitude of approximately 900 meters.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects

With a total built-up area of 2,390 square meters, the scheme is based on the desire to preserve the large number of trees scattered throughout the site. The trees, along with a 10-meter drop at the northern periphery of the site, jointly formed the constraints which led to the resulting programmatic organization of the project.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects

The scheme gives shape to two entities, separating various independent programmatic functions. In an effort to simultaneously allow for the ultimate experience of the northern view as well as that of the concentration of trees in the center of the site, the main residential volume is placed at the northwestern corner of the site. This three-floor volume houses four master bedrooms, a 10.25-high reception space, and the main kitchen.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects

The remaining strip of land between the central pinery and the setback from the street houses a 76-by-7.5-meter one-story volume. This separate structure fences off the plot and accommodates secondary functions. This entity spans and encloses the entire length of the site’s street-fronting periphery, containing a vehicular reception space. This exceptional vehicular drop-off is afforded a view of the pine garden on one side, and the street on the other, through fully-glazed frames. The rest of the longitudinal volume consists of an indoor pool, a spa, a gym, staff quarters, and storage spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects

The project facades are clad in retractable wooden louvers, rendering the house a monolith when closed. When opened, the primary inhabitable functions of the house become balconies, fully exposed to the elements, the surrounding forest, and open views in multiple orientations.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects
Courtesy of Bernard Khoury Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bernard Khoury Architects
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLebanon
Cite: "Sakeit El Misk Residence / Bernard Khoury Architects" 10 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966478/sakeit-el-misk-residence-bernard-khoury-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream