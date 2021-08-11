Elevated House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

+ 22

Houses • Fazenda Boa Vista, Brazil Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Inovar , Santa Clara

Collaborators: Amana Roveri

Interior Design: Maurício Karam

Landscape Design: Alex Hanazaki

Illustrations: Herbert Anthony

Installations: WGA Engenharia

Structural Project: NPE Engenharia e Projetos

City: Fazenda Boa Vista

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The elevated house, located at Fazenda Boa Vista, arose from the client's desire to have a house with the highest possible ceiling height.

Thus, the regular ceiling height of the house is 4 meters high, and so that the social area of ​​the house is twice as high, a mezzanine was designed to gain this height for the environment, moving it to a swing over the pool, the elevated living room overlooking the forest that surrounds the land.

The use of the metallic structure was essential for the project's success, due to two main factors: the requirement for a quick execution; and to ensure that the large spans of the house were reached without losing the ceiling space with the beams. The structure forms a lattice box in the shape of a cross, and it is enveloped by self-supporting masonry so that the structure and the packing are completely independent.

Analogously to the human body, the metallic structure acting as the bones, the masonry as the muscles, and then finishing with steel frame playing the role of the "skin"; of the project.

The project has clean, orthogonal lines, and an ethereal and minimalist aesthetic, with openings that allow users to always have the view of the forest framed in some way.