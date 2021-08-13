We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Roof Gardens / Ladesignstudio

Roof Gardens / Ladesignstudio

Save this project
Roof Gardens / Ladesignstudio

© Quang Tran© Quang Tran© Quang Tran© Quang Tran+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Nha Trang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Ladesignstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kohler, Carpenter, Secoin Cement Tile, Stone, Vietceramics
  • Landscape Designers: Ladesignstudio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Roof gardens is located in Nha Trang city, Vietnam is the place where the owner sends his desire to be a relaxing place for the whole family, a place to welcome friends and true function. Roof gardens is designed to adapt to the tropical climate, while increasing the connection with people and with nature through living spaces, relaxing spaces with architectural solutions, more importantly, bringing the connection with the old place through access to the habits, lifestyle, and culture of use, harmony with the general view by the image of the whole garden '' growing vegetables. fish '' close to the old days. In this project, the role of architects is just perception and transition. Works as a background of harmony between context, nature, and people.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Roof gardens (left) is located next to the residence of a family of 2 generations and is also the owner of Roof gardens. Although built completely new, thanks to the harmonious connection solution from architecture to landscape, Roof gardens is an important part of the overall context and it is difficult to recognize what is old, what is the latest when the appearance. both have been newly designed and renovated to combine.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The façade is green curtains of the same warm color of colored wood based on existing structures that are appropriately segmented, both to reduce heat radiation and bring shade and poetic when returning home later. a long working day. Instead of having a large courtyard like the houses in the village, we created a variety of courtyards at different heights, suitable for the developer structure by height, in the mezzanine a yard is created. out to connect to the middle yard of the house.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The agricultural garden space on the roof transitions to the courtyard on the mezzanine level, creating a playground - vegetable garden connecting from the roof to the ground floor. The agricultural garden provides a variety of clean foods, is the main food source of the family, and the amateur agricultural products are donated to neighbors, creating a community relationship in the village

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ladesignstudio
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Roof Gardens / Ladesignstudio" 13 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966423/roof-gardens-ladesignstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream