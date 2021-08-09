We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Dr. Prévost Housing / Nomos

Dr. Prévost Housing / Nomos

© Paola Corsini© Paola Corsini© Paola Corsini© Paola Corsini+ 17

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments, Residential
Ginebra, Switzerland
  • Architects: Nomos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14740
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paola Corsini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: New Terracotta, Prelco, Serrurerie 2000
  • Lead Architects: Lucas Camponovo, Katrien Vertenten, Massimo Bianco
© Paola Corsini
Text description provided by the architects. Dr. Prévost housing project is situated in a residential neighbourhood close to the city centre and in the process of being urbanized. The master plan of the area, insensible to its context and partly ignoring the topography, demands a sturdy L-shaped, eight story building in the middle of a neighbourhood composed of individual villas with neat gardens. A dense programme, severely regulated by housing laws and economical pressure, intends for a predefined mix of social housing and affordable condominiums.

© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini
Plan
Plan
© Paola Corsini
Conscious of the contrasting scales and the profound social and physical transformation of the neighborhood, the new architecture aims at stimulating the sense of community and creating a positive identity.

© Paola Corsini
Bending the limits of building codes, the section reacts to the sloping ground. Three half-level splits compose the long wing of the L and the underground parking adapts to the existing slope, in order to reduce the economic impact and adjust its physical mass. A wide common portico ties together the 104 housing units, connecting the entry hallways at the ground floor and the porches of the apartments upstairs. Monumental columns of various heights emphasize the public character of the space and frame the courtyard on the southwest. Articulating the threshold between inside and outside, the private and the public, the portico offers shelter, as well as a place for social interaction.

© Paola Corsini
Elevation
Elevation
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini
A split level in the interior stairwells allows for each apartment to dwell on its own floor and access to the elevator. The degree of privacy —from the courtyard, through the entry halls to the separate landings— is indicated by the lozenge pattern scale on the floor. An open atrium extends over seven floors completing the spatial figure of the common space. At the intersection of the L, a carmine red staircase spirals up to the sky with semicircular balconies at each level.

© Paola Corsini
