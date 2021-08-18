Top 20 A' Design Award Winners: Well-being and Material Innovation

As the world's leading annual international juried design competition, the A' Design Awards were established to promote and recognize the best design work in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The Award has 100 main categories, including some of the most popular categories such as Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and many others. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.
To understand the scope of the Award, in its 2020-2021 edition, 2,094 winners from 108 countries were awarded in 104 different design disciplines. These entries not only earned a comprehensive and extensive winners kit, but also received recognition, credibility, publicity, and global visibility. During the selection process, all submissions are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury comprised of established academics, prominent members of the press, creative design professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs. In total, the A' Design Awards have received more than 35,000 project submissions, awarding more than 14,000 winners from 180 nationalities.
This article presents a selection of outstanding winning projects from previous editions of the Award, especially those that represent the most important mission of the contest: to create global awareness and understanding of good practices and design principles, promoting designers, companies, and brands around the world to create superior products and projects that benefit society.
Below we have selected our Top 20 A' Design Award Winners.
Mountain House in Mist Book Villa by Lin Chen
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Kohan Ceram Central Office Building Mixed-Use by Hooman Balazadeh
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Big Aplysia Pavilion by Yue Fei Zheng
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
The Nature Gradation Private House by Yasuyuki Kitamura
Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Solar Veloroute Multifunctional Photovoltaic Structure by Peter Kuczia
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
ShuiFa-White Marble in the Wilderness Property Exhibition Centre by Qun Wen
Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Tianjin Zarsion Exhibition Center by RUF Architects
Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Open Village Cinema by Shimu Wang
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Xerolithi Residence by George Sinas
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
White Mountain by Kris Lin
Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Strait Culture by Zong Wu Xu and Pekka Salminen
Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Meiyuan Pavilion by THAD
Iron A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Nestled in the Green by Tomomi Omachi
Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure
Zhongshuge Bookshop by Xiang Li
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category
Cifi Yst Cyf by Weimo Feng
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category
Furniture Pavilion S by Rooi Design and Research
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category
Number Five Forest by Bo Li
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category
Oo by Tienyu Wu
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category
Ningbo Bauhinia Business Center Office by Andy Leung
Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category
Scenic Path Along Guixeres Landscape Recovery by Batlle i Roig Arquitectura
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Urban Planning and Urban Design