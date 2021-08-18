We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Top 20 A' Design Award Winners: Well-being and Material Innovation

As the world's leading annual international juried design competition, the A' Design Awards were established to promote and recognize the best design work in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The Award has 100 main categories, including some of the most popular categories such as Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and many others. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

To understand ​​the scope of the Award, in its 2020-2021 edition, 2,094 winners from 108 countries were awarded in 104 different design disciplines. These entries not only earned a comprehensive and extensive winners kit, but also received recognition, credibility, publicity, and global visibility. During the selection process, all submissions are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury comprised of established academics, prominent members of the press, creative design professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs. In total, the A' Design Awards have received more than 35,000 project submissions, awarding more than 14,000 winners from 180 nationalities.

This article presents a selection of outstanding winning projects from previous editions of the Award, especially those that represent the most important mission of the contest: to create global awareness and understanding of good practices and design principles, promoting designers, companies, and brands around the world to create superior products and projects that benefit society.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28. You can submit your designs here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post right here on ArchDaily.

Below we have selected our Top 20 A' Design Award Winners.

Mountain House in Mist Book Villa by Lin Chen
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Mountain House in Mist by Lin Chen. Image © A' Design Awards
Kohan Ceram Central Office Building Mixed-Use by Hooman Balazadeh
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Kohan Ceram Central Office Building Mixed-Use by Hooman Balazadeh. Image © A' Design Awards
Big Aplysia Pavilion by Yue Fei Zheng
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Big Aplysia by Yue Fei Zheng. Image © A' Design Awards
The Nature Gradation Private House by Yasuyuki Kitamura
Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

The Nature Gradation by Yasuyuki Kitamura. Image © A' Design Awards
Solar Veloroute Multifunctional Photovoltaic Structure by Peter Kuczia
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Solar Veloroute by Peter Kuczia. Image © A' Design Awards
ShuiFa-White Marble in the Wilderness Property Exhibition Centre by Qun Wen
Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

ShuiFa-White Marble in the Wilderness by Qun Wen. Image © A' Design Awards
Tianjin Zarsion Exhibition Center by RUF Architects
Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Tianjin Zarsion Exhibition Center by RUF Architects. Image © A' Design Awards
Open Village Cinema by Shimu Wang
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Open Village Cinema by Shimu Wang. Image © A' Design Awards
Xerolithi Residence by George Sinas
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Xerolithi by George Sinas. Image © A' Design Awards
White Mountain by Kris Lin
Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

White Mountain by Kris Lin. Image © A' Design Awards
Strait Culture by Zong Wu Xu and Pekka Salminen
Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Strait Culture by Zong Wu Xu and Pekka Salminen. Image © A' Design Awards
Meiyuan Pavilion by THAD
Iron A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Meiyuan Pavilion by THAD. Image © A' Design Awards
Nestled in the Green by Tomomi Omachi
Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Nestled in the Green by Tomomi Omachi. Image © A' Design Awards
Zhongshuge Bookshop by Xiang Li
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Zhongshuge Bookshop by Xiang Li. Image © A' Design Awards
Cifi Yst Cyf by Weimo Feng
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Cifi Yst Cyf Sales Center by Weimo Feng. Image © A' Design Awards
Furniture Pavilion S by Rooi Design and Research
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Furniture Pavilion S by Rooi Design and Research. Image © A' Design Awards
Number Five Forest by Bo Li
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Number Five Forest Commercial Complex by Bo LiNumber Five Forest Commercial Complex by Bo Li. Image © A' Design Awards
Oo by Tienyu Wu
Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Oo by Tienyu Wu. Image © A' Design Awards
Ningbo Bauhinia Business Center Office by Andy Leung
Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Ningbo Bauhinia Business Center Office by Andy Leung. Image © A' Design Awards
Scenic Path Along Guixeres Landscape Recovery by Batlle i Roig Arquitectura
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Urban Planning and Urban Design

Scenic Path Along Guixeres Landscape Recovery by Batlle i Roig Arquitectura. Image © A' Design Awards
