We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. FW House / Licht Studio

FW House / Licht Studio

Save this project
FW House / Licht Studio

© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
West Karawang, Indonesia
  • Architects: Licht Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  625
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Technal, Allure, Lightnco., Radja
  • Lead Architects: Agus Wijaya, Andrew Halim
  • Structural Engineering:Hadi Jahja
  • Mechanical Engineering:CV. Karunia Usaha Elektrika
  • Landscape:Karya Taman Alam
  • Collaborators:Mudita lestari, Technal Aluminium, Allure Aluminium, Radja Stone, Lightnco.
  • Architects:Licht Studio
  • City:West Karawang
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. The FW House is located in a clustered neighborhood that provides a tropical contrast against the busy streets of Karawang, which is known for its extensive amount of industries. The client is a young family who wants a simple, yet sophisticated house to occupy their daily activities and elegant personality. FW House itself is a two-story house with 4 bedrooms and an interconnecting living and dining area, which stands on an area of 625 square meters. Diverse sequences are created from the main entrance, foyer, and the rest of the home - creating an intimate ambiance and privacy in the main area.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Like an oasis, the house design is aimed to enhance tropical vibes inside and out, to bring a little away from the heat and chaos of the city. The dominant wooden lattice on the exterior is a response against the sun, as it's facing the west, and to keep privacy as the house is located on a corner. A vast opening facing the hanging marble above a cascading water feature combined with ventilated brick wall alongside the open-plan living-dining area forms a distinctive space experience night and day.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The custom ventilated brick wall is specially designed by the architect for this project. The intention is to have a light-formed wall when stacks together. They also serve as a barrier to minimize visual access from the back area and provides cross-ventilation into the house as the sunlight traced playfully into the house as another feature.  

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Licht Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "FW House / Licht Studio" 07 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966276/fw-house-licht-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream