We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Tasso Building / Nomos

Tasso Building / Nomos

Save this project
Tasso Building / Nomos

© Ricardo Loureiro© Ricardo Loureiro© Ricardo Loureiro© Ricardo Loureiro+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Lisbon, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the center of Lisbon, the new red brick building stands across a glass 12-story office building, with very limited views.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Aiming to improve the transition between the public and the private and in a positive reaction to the harsh urban environment, the main façade is thickened to create a threshold between the street and the apartments. 

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Save this picture!
Type Plan
Type Plan
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The folding windows are designed to be stacked within the openings able to host a plant and offer an “extra” space for the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Save this picture!
Dúplex Plan 1
Dúplex Plan 1
Save this picture!
Dúplex Plan 2
Dúplex Plan 2
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The red bricks are used upside down, to create a rough main façade, and to distinguish it from the adjacent buildings. The transition between urban and the individual spaces is emphasized by the use of white enamelled bricks in the jambs and lintels of the openings.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lisbon, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nomos
Office

Products

SteelStoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPortugal
Cite: "Tasso Building / Nomos" [Edificio Tasso / Nomos] 05 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966239/tasso-building-nomos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream