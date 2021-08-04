55 Sathorn House / Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn Architects

+ 49

Architects: Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn Architects

City: Khet Sathon

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. 55 Sathorn house is the culmination of years of experience in design, use of materials, and dedication to fine construction details. The design represents a reflection upon its owner, who is also the architect. The goal was to create a simple three-bedroom house in the bustling center of Bangkok. Sathorn is a vibrant business and cultural district located in the heart of Bangkok. The neighborhood's distinctive identities comprised of narrow side streets and low-rise townhomes are integral parts of the design consideration.

The challenge was the limitation in the size of the construction area. A strong statement in both form and material can be visible at first glance. Heavy pour-in-place concrete seems to be sliced open by narrow gab-making ways for inhabitable functions. A strip of light cuts and carves out the concrete structure creating an internal vertical courtyard arrangement. Ribbons of concrete float weightlessly to reveal and mark the rooftop courtyard. Sharp edges and rounded corners elevations allow and respect natural elements such as rain and the wind. Volumetric separation of the two house masses creates an internal wind tunnel effect from the south direction.

The initial task was to develop a well-organized five stories structure interconnect via a translucent vertical steel staircase. The living room and central kitchen both have large floor-to-ceiling windows opening. All three bedrooms share an internal courtyard but retain their privacy. Customize built-in cabinets for functional storage spaces. Each elevation represents a unique perspective into the inner working of the house. You can experience the playful arrangement of space, courtyard, stairs, and light as you move from the first floor to the roof garden.

Strategic placement of large windows and openings is used to choreograph the amount of sunlight, filtered light, and reflected light throughout the house at different hours. Visitors can appreciate the attention to detail in the way materials come together and align perfectly to serve a purpose. Natural wood, concrete masonry wall, steel, glass, and natural stones are integral parts of the complete palette. 55 Sathorn house represents stability, tranquility, comfort, and calmness for the owners. Need Help? Below you can find some questions to help you describe your project.