Service Center for the Wuxiang Nature School in Guoxing Village / Han Xiaofeng Design Studio, SEU-ARCH

Design Team: Diego Puja, Haifei Zhou

Engineering: Haifei Zhou

Client: Lishui Business Travel group

Consultant: Nanjing Buyunxuan Building Technology Company

City: Nanjing

Country: China

west side night view.

Text description provided by the architects. Wuxiang Nature School is located at the west-southern corner of the Wuxiang Mountain. This project is just at the entrance of this natural school. This building provides all the services to the people who want to enter the school. Beyond the very fundamental function, the design focus on the more complex design problem such as the landscape, material, construction technology, etc. We designed three small units which have one particular function.

view from the flower field.

The space between the three small units becomes a very free public space for the local people and tourists. The leaf shape roof is the identical form for the building. This soft and elegant shape works very harmony with the context. The time for the construction is very limited. We choose the steel and wood structure system which can be prefabricated in the factory. Wood is the major material.

square unit night view.

entrance square and space under the roof.

We design the wood with some traditional Chinese wooden technology, at the same time we also design with innovative modern wood technology. The structure of the circle ticket unit is a wooden post-beam system. The section size of the 6 main wooden columns is 20X20cm. The section size of the circular beam is 20X30cm.

side corridor and exhibition pavilion.

The 24-hours guardian’s house is made of 6 pieces of glued laminated wood panels. The product exhibition pavilion is made of two pieces of big curved wood walls which have two curve furniture. The skeleton of the leaf shape roof is made of steel truss which transformed from the local village building.