World
  House in Los Hornos / BIANCHI-FUCILE

House in Los Hornos / BIANCHI-FUCILE

House in Los Hornos / BIANCHI-FUCILE

+ 21

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Cabins & Lodges, Houses
La Plata, Argentina
  Architects: BIANCHI-FUCILE
  Area:  100
  Year:  2018
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ACINDAR, Aluar, Fanelli, Trimble
  Lead Architects: Leandro Fucile, Santiago Bianchi, Juliana Bertone
  Clients:Leandro Fucile
  Engineering:Agustín Venturino
  Collaborators:Agustina Robles
  Color And Mural:Luisina Fucile, Dario Riccardi
  City:La Plata
  Country:Argentina
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi

"Quinta Tetuán" is one of those places where the challenge of the project is to make a landscape of its own, in this case in the semi-rural area of the periphery of La Plata. Here, life passes among large rows of eucalyptus trees that divide the property. There are some scattered constructions, orchards, pets, and various wild animals that give life to the place. The productive area of Los Hornos, of land transformed into bricks, historically vaunted as the material support of the capital city, and presently a fertile land, doomed to intensive fruit-horticultural production of a massive scope, where the rectilinear order and the succession of plantations shape its main constructions and consequent images.

Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi

The project aims to consciously involve both the built context with its common practices, materials, and typologies and the environment as part of the proposed landscape and way of life. An architectural piece linked to the industrial, repeatable massive scope, typical of a specialized society, with aspirations of becoming an open strategy for different implementations within certain dimensional, climatic and contextual parameters. An object that can be assembled in the workshop and can be moved, which requires a study and understanding of the particular parameters of the case for its specific insertion.

Croquis
Croquis
Axonometría
Axonometría

The material structure is adjusted to the local market that, in its indefinite repetition and manipulation, supports covered and semi-covered spaces. On the one hand, there is a closed interior prism of seven units of 2.40 x 6.00 x 2.90m connected in a linear way, giving a final volume of 6.00 x 16.80 x 2.90m, separated from the natural terrain. On the other, a roof of variable dimensions, also metallic and independent in material and perceptual terms, measures 12.00 x 18.20m and is slightly distanced in height from the previous volume, which covers it and which, together with the brick floor, functions as a bellows and buffer between nature and artifice.

Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi

The distance to the arboreal masses, their dominant geometries and clearings establish the final position of the house and configure the most distant perceptual limits.

Construction Process
Construction Process

Towards the exterior, the interstices between constituent elements and their formal complexity, the shadow thrown by the roof, the dark color, and the reflections of some glazed panels of the closed volume, propose to reduce the impact of the building on the vegetal landscape, similar to the approach of some sheds and metal structures in the area.

Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi

Towards the interior, the difference is marked: a rectilinear space entirely clad in light wood, with thresholds sufficiently defined to establish a moment, in order to distance the interior world from the exterior.

Secciones
Secciones

Finally, the gallery-space resulting from the interaction between volume, floor and roof is designed with regard to climatological issues, uses and perceptions, as so many typologically associable locally and nationally historical spaces, is an area of encounter par excellence. Spacious, multifaceted and full of life.

Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi
Cortesía de Santiago Bianchi

Project gallery

Bianchi-Fucile
Office

