World
livMatS Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

livMatS Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
  • Development And Supervision:Marta Gil Pérez, Serban Bodea, Niccolò Dambrosio, Bas Rongen, Christoph Zechmeister
  • Project Management:Katja Rinderspacher, Marta Gil Pérez, Monika Göbel
  • Concept Design:Talal Ammouri, Vanessa Costalonga Martins, Sacha Joseph Cutajar, Edith Anahi Gonzalez San Martin, Yanan Guo, James Hayward, Silvana Herrera, Jeongwoo Jang, Nicolas Kubail Kalousdian, Simon Jacob Lut, Eda Özdemir, Gabriel Rihaczek, Anke Kristina Schramm, Lasath Ryan Siriwardena, Vaia Tsiokou, Christo van der Hoven, Shu Chuan Yao 2018-2019: Karen Andrea Antorveza Paez, Okan Basnak, Guillaume Caussarieu, Zhetao Dong, Kurt Drachenberg, Roxana Firorella Guillen Hurtado, Ridvan Kahraman, Dilara Karademir, Laura Kiesewetter, Grzegorz Łochnicki, Francesco Milano, Yue Qi, Hooman Salyani, Nasim Sehat, Tim Stark, Zi Jie, Jake Tan, Irina Voineag
  • Facade Design:Tim Stark
  • Support Team:Okan Basnak, Yanan Guo, Axel Körner
  • Students :Matthew Johnson, Daniel Locatelli, Francesca Maisto, Mahdieh Hadian Rasanani, Lorin Samija, Anand Shah, Lena Strobel, Max Zorn
  • City:Freiburg im Breisgau
  • Country:Germany
© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Botanical Garden of the University of Freiburg, the livMatS Pavilion offers a viable, resource-efficient alternative to conventional construction methods and therefore represents an important step towards sustainability in architecture. It constitutes the first building ever with a load-bearing structure that is entirely made of robotically wound flax fibre, a material that is fully naturally renewable, biodegradable, and regionally available in Central Europe.

© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart
Siteplan 1:50
Siteplan 1:50
© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart
© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart

Enabled by a novel combination of natural materials and advanced digital technologies, this pavilion stems from the successful collaboration of an interdisciplinary team of architects and engineers of the ITECH master`s program at the Cluster of Excellence “Integrative Computational Design and Construction for Architecture (IntCDC)” at the University of Stuttgart and biologists from the Cluster of Excellence “Living, Adaptive and Energy-autonomous Material Systems (livMatS)” at the University of Freiburg.

Component Syntax
Component Syntax
Component
Component
Structural Test
Structural Test

The bioinspired pavilion showcases how novel co-design processes that account concurrently for geometrical, material, structural, productional, environmental, and aesthetic requirements, together with advanced robotic fabrication techniques applied to natural materials, are capable to generate a unique architecture that is at the same time ecological and expressive.

© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart
© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart

The distinctive, intricate surface appearance of the structural flax elements is evocative of both vernacular examples of latticework and biological systems.  

© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart
© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart
© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart

For the next 5 years, the livMatS Pavilion will serve as an outdoor lecture room at the University of Freiburg, which uses the Botanic Garden within the concept of “Learning from nature in Nature” as a research and teaching site. The project continues a series of successful experimental and highly innovative building demonstrators designed and realized by the interdisciplinary team of researchers and students at ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart.

© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart
© ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart

It further strengthens the already successful collaboration between the Cluster of Excellence livMatS at the University of Freiburg and the Cluster of Excellence IntCDC at the University of Stuttgart.

Project location

Address:Universitaet Freiburg Botanical Garden, Schänzlestraße 1, 79104 Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

Cite: "livMatS Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart" 04 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966168/livmats-pavilion-icd-itke-university-of-stuttgart> ISSN 0719-8884

