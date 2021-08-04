We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Thawsi Playground / Imaginary Objects

Thawsi Playground / Imaginary Objects

© Ketsiree Wongwan

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Installations & Structures, Recreation & Training
Khet Watthana, Thailand
  • Architects: Imaginary Objects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ketsiree Wongwan
  • Lead Architects: Yarinda Bunnag and Roberto Requejo Belette
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Text description provided by the architects. Thawsi playground was conceived as a departure from the standardized mass-produced plastic playground. A key driver was to maximize the connection with nature and to provide a sense of free play.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
The site is unique and challenging. The playground itself is the first in a series of planned renovations to the overall Thawsi school Master Plan. The location of the new playground is in response to an ambitious plan to introduce a vehicular road into the site. This results in both the eradication of the original playground and the positioning of the new playground on an elevated platform above the planned road.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
One of the design’s most distinct characteristics is its unique relationship to the playground it replaced. The superseded wooden playground was much loved and highly rated by students. In response to this, we tried to preserve its most successful qualities into the new design, among them the use of wood as the primary material. In that sense, the new Thawsi playground can be said to be the result of the recycling and upgrading of ideas that allow an altogether new proposition to arise.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
The elevated platform the playground is situated on also contributes to the design’s distinctness. We took this as an opportunity to develop and introduce a design understood as an assembly of parts, both at the level of its material and assembly as well as at the level of the play structures. This mindset of assembly allowed the play structures to be built offsite and reassembled on the platform without the need for a structural foundation. The platform itself can also be understood as an extension of the design, as we took particular care to build around existing trees and make sure that the elevation of the platform didn’t contribute to hazardous play. We carefully designed the platform’s edges and allowed trees to perforate the platform.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
The outcome was a diversity of individually designed play objects, each with its own function, structural logic, and autonomy. The bridge, the tower, the sandpit, the balancing beam, and the climbing steps, each with their own identity, conceived with the others in mind, integrated onto an elevated platform.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
Project location

Address:1023/46 Khun Wichit Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingThailand
Cite: "Thawsi Playground / Imaginary Objects" 04 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966160/thawsi-playground-imaginary-objects> ISSN 0719-8884

