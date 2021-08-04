We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Xi'an Gaoxin No.6 High School / Wall Architects of XAUAT

Xi'an Gaoxin No.6 High School / Wall Architects of XAUAT

From big to small physical experience. Image © Maozhen Wang

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Library
Xi'an, China
  • Design Team:Xiaohan Yang, Yijia Liu, Ziyong Mou, Mingjie Guo, Chen Wang, Yihang Hu
  • Co Architect:Xinghui Li
  • Engineering:Zhen Bian
  • Consultants:Nan Ji, Kaili Wang
  • The Client:Xi'an Gaoxin No.6 High School，Samsung China Semiconductor Co.,Ltd.
  • General Contractor :Xi 'an Zhouzheng Industrial Co.LTD
  • City:Xi'an
  • Country:China
From big to small physical experience. Image © Maozhen Wang
From big to small physical experience. Image © Maozhen Wang

Origin. Xi'an Gaoxin No.6 High School is located in the east of Huyi District about 8 kilometers, which is a rural ordinary high school with a quiet environment. This school was founded in 1956, then put under the unified management of Gaoxin Educational Bureau in 2018, which is a boarding school with 32 classes and 1,500 students.In 2020, Samsung donated money to Shaanxi Provincial Youth Development Foundation to help build the first campus library of Shaanxi Hope Project in this school. Meanwhile, Shaanxi Provincial Library donated 15,000 high-quality books and set up a free digital resource service station.

The poetry of reading under the Eaves. Image © Yijia Liu
The poetry of reading under the Eaves. Image © Yijia Liu
Blurring inside and out. Image © Shaochong Li
Blurring inside and out. Image © Shaochong Li

Shape the place. The school carefully selected a garden on the west side of the campus square for this project, hoping to create a library in harmony with the surrounding environment. Firstly, the building is compressed into a rectangular volume that is close to the square, which defines a pleasant garden with a stand on the west side. Secondly, the volume and the teaching buildings on the north and south sides of the east square together enclose a stable square and give the collective activities of "positive" characteristic.

Transparent inside and outside space. Image © Yijia Liu
Transparent inside and outside space. Image © Yijia Liu
Section. Image Courtesy of Wall Architects of XAUAT
Section. Image Courtesy of Wall Architects of XAUAT
The space under the eaves. Image © Yijia Liu
The space under the eaves. Image © Yijia Liu

So, the "Big sloping roof" creates two sides of the form, which slowly descends to the west to create a 2.4m high "small scale"space under the eaves, we call it a "sittable facade".The west space of 4.2-meter depth under the eaves forms a "semi-outdoor reading space" facing the garden, which can be used by teachers and students at any time.

A quiet reading experience in second floor. Image © Chen Wang
A quiet reading experience in second floor. Image © Chen Wang
A spiritual second floor space. Image © Chen Wang
A spiritual second floor space. Image © Chen Wang

Open and quiet. The structural layer of the "big roof" and space below show two different atmospheres of openness and quiet: On the first floor, a transparent glass interface is adopted to maximize the interaction with the environment, in addition to the frame columns and low bookcases (0.75m high) that enclose the space; The second floor creates a quiet reading experience with the help of "big roof", and the partially exposed structural beams create the tension of the space.

The first floor is integrated with the outdoor space. Image © Shaochong Li
The first floor is integrated with the outdoor space. Image © Shaochong Li
Architecture, window openings, roof and spatial variations. Image © Shaochong Li
Architecture, window openings, roof and spatial variations. Image © Shaochong Li
Structural tension. Image © Yijia Liu
Structural tension. Image © Yijia Liu

Epilogue. This low-cost campus library was built and put into use in just two months with the efforts of all parties, and it was loved by the teachers and students. Our greatest wish is to build more libraries to help rural children enjoy better public resources.....

Research area. Image © Shaochong Li
Research area. Image © Shaochong Li

Project location

Address:Taoli Road, Huyi District, Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China

Cite: "Xi'an Gaoxin No.6 High School / Wall Architects of XAUAT" 04 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965981/xian-gaoxin-n-high-school-wall-architects-of-xauat> ISSN 0719-8884

Deep eaves with gardens. Image © Rui Wu

西安高新第六高级中学图书馆 / 垣建筑·西安建筑科技大学建筑学院

