We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Germany
  5. EMBASSY Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

EMBASSY Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

Save this project
EMBASSY Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Tchoban Voss Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10742
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Roland Halbe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Janinhoff, Stone Alliance, Warema SE
  • Lead Architects: Sergei Tchoban
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. The "EMBASSY" residential project, consisting of six buildings, was built on a 22,774 sqm plot opposite Koellnischer Park. The listed park in Berlin's Mitte district, not far from the Spree River, dates back to a city fortification from the 17th century. From the middle of the 18th century, it was dismantled piece by piece in favour of the expanding Prussian capital. Today, numerous embassies and consular offices are located in the immediate vicinity. The Alexanderplatz and the historic centre around Gendarmenmarkt are just a few minutes away.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The residential ensemble fits harmoniously into the urban fabric in terms of scale and design and impresses with its varied architecture. Differently designed street façades divide the development into six individual apartment buildings with their own unique character. In addition, different parapet heights emphasise this independence.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Perforated façades made of natural stone and clinker bricks in different, discreetly natural colours alternate and pick up on the materiality and colourfulness of the surrounding architecture typical of Berlin. Some of the residential building façades have smooth or ribbed natural stone reveals, others are structured in relief by projections and recesses. Wood-aluminium window systems with generous, floor-to-ceiling glass surfaces provide light-flooded rooms.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

A total of 133 flats, some of them barrier-free, are distributed over six full storeys and a staggered storey. There are a total of four commercial units on the ground floor of the building complex, two in house A and two in house F. The flat mix is balanced, with 1- to 5-room flats of up to 160 sqm in size. The majority of the residential units are connected to the green surroundings via terraces or balconies. The exits of the façade on the street side were designed as French windows. The staggered storey has a roof terrace, and the flat roof above the staggered storey has been planted with greenery.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Individually designed building entrances create an address and serve to identify the buildings. The two-storey townhouses on the ground and first floors of houses C - E are accessible directly from the street via separate entrances.

Save this picture!
East elevation
East elevation

An underground garage with 76 parking spaces is located in the basement. The entrance is via Rungestrasse and the exit is via Koepenicker Strasse. 243 bicycle parking spaces are located in the basement and others in the outdoor facilities. The inner courtyard was intensively landscaped. Terraces were created in the courtyard for the ground floor flats.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Am Koellnischen Park 6-7, 10179 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tchoban Voss Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialGermany
Cite: "EMBASSY Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten" 31 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965897/embassy-residential-building-tchoban-voss-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream