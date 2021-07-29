We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Stöckli House / Clou Architekten

Stöckli House / Clou Architekten

Save this project
Stöckli House / Clou Architekten

© Andreas Graber© Andreas Graber© Andreas Graber© Andreas Graber+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Dübendorf, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

Text description provided by the architects. The new Stöckli is located in the second row of a green and sloping suburban area. Thanks to its silver plywood facade with its striking grain, it expands the single-family home to a representative and harmonic ensemble facing the valley. Sloping upwards toward the garden, the Stöckli tucks itself under an old walnut tree as a single-story pavilion.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber
Save this picture!
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

The chosen construction method of solid wood elements serves as a representation of this exciting balancing act. Indigenous wood is the formative element outside, as well as inside, and was used in a majority of the components. Larch and spruce wood come into play equally in a faceted manner.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber
Save this picture!
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

Inside, the 6 meters high and also load-bearing wall, leads from the entry up over the stairs and into the generous living space. This room is surrounded by solid wood walls with spruce slats, whilst unpainted clay plaster underlines the warmer atmosphere in the private rooms.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

The roof-photovoltaic unit delivers electricity that far exceeds the demand and passes it onto the surrounding neighborhood. The geothermal probe, as well as the chimney which is fired up with wood from surrounding forests, complete the energy concept. The construction of the Stöckli follows the goal of gentle densification inwards and the local as well as the conventional building process.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Clou Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Stöckli House / Clou Architekten" 29 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965840/stockli-house-clou-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream