Community Space Karakórum 221 / Elipsis Arquitectos

+ 20

Design Team: Héctor Padrón

Clients: Canas Verdes

City: San Luis Potosí

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Colectivo Karakorum 221 is a constant rehabilitation project located in a part of an early eighties old house in the western area of the city of San Luis Potosi.

Since the first space walkthrough, it was decided to cover everything with white, frame, sheet, and walls, denoting solely the color of the brick and the wood of the furniture. White as the daily canvas for the presence of different creative studios such as architects, publicists, marketers, photographers, and videographers.

In the mezzanine, the main work area is concentrated, in which the furniture was specifically designed for each area to fulfill different functions. The tables join, turn and overlap to adapt to the needs of each new assignment.

On the ground floor, the half-height space is adequate for other activities such as workshops, courses, yoga, markets, exhibitions, and performances. The vegetation (landscape) is an essential part of the project, since it livens the space, creates ambiance, and regulates the temperature. The people who inhabit this space manage to explore their creativity thanks to its neutrality.