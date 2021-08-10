We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. Russia
  5. Gaidar Cultural and Recreational Park / IRGSNO

Gaidar Cultural and Recreational Park / IRGSNO

Save this project
Gaidar Cultural and Recreational Park / IRGSNO

© IRGSNO© IRGSNO© IRGSNO© IRGSNO+ 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Park, Recreation & Training, Heritage
Arzamas, Russia
  • Architects: IRGSNO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  IRGSNO
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ROSA
  • Lead Architects: Daria Shorina, Kirill Brosalin, Vyacheslav Kochkin
  • Architects:Dmitriy Baranov, Kirill Filchenkov, Alexandr Ablesimov
  • Engineering:Kirill Kuzmichev
  • Landscape Architect:Yulia Shumilkina
  • Participant:Alexandr Kuritsyn
  • Visualization:Artyom Petrovsky
  • City:Arzamas
  • Country:Russia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© IRGSNO
© IRGSNO

Text description provided by the architects. Arzamas is an old town with an interesting history and rich cultural and economic traditions. The Gaidar Park is the most popular recreational space among both local residents and tourists but its infrastructure, as well as its functional and commercial programs, don't meet the modern standards of quality public space. As a result, in 2018 more than 60% of participants voted for the Gaidar Park to be renovated. Municipal authorities together with the park management team set up activities to engage public participation in discussion and planning. Later IRGSNO joined the project and created the architectural concept which was later won in the Federal Contest «Small Towns and Historical Settlements».

Save this picture!
© IRGSNO
© IRGSNO
Save this picture!
Festival and Concert Plaza Paving Scheme
Festival and Concert Plaza Paving Scheme
Save this picture!
© IRGSNO
© IRGSNO

IRGSNO team also helped to organize effective communication between all members of the project’s working group including local authorities, park management team, experts, local residents, developers, and contractors. The organization of such working groups at all stages of the project implementation is the key aspect of our approach.

Save this picture!
© IRGSNO
© IRGSNO

The main idea was an integral step-by-step renovation of the park. The Gaidar park was thought to become a multi-purpose, all-the-year-round, inclusive public space. Stage 1 of the renovation aimed to enrich the park's functional zones and to create the park's unique image. The main concept is «the HERO» + «the PLACE». «The hero» is Arkady Gaidar whose name the park bears, and «the place» is the unique landscape of the park with its clay pits. The first stage included the renovation of a large area with an amusement park, main entrance, sports and workout zones, and a festival square facing the lake. New zones included a sports zone, a festival zone, a historic lane, and a community center.

Save this picture!
© IRGSNO
© IRGSNO

We managed to create a new unified style for the park by forming an architectural ensemble by using materials and forms inspired by Arzamas land and its history. The basis of the park’s architectural style is a combination of ceramic bricks, steel, and wood. Being a basic element for building, a ceramic brick sends us back to the days when clay was extracted in the area. The “Brick” theme is reflected in the use of clinker in paving and urban furniture. The shape and size of a ceramic brick are also repeated in wooden elements. The pavement layout design refers to Arzamas’ historical center urban planning.

Save this picture!
© IRGSNO
© IRGSNO

The new key point of attraction of the park – a community center – is a multifunctional pavilion comprising an amphitheater and a courtyard. The community center is the place where visitors can experience working with clay from sculpting to glazing.

Save this picture!
© IRGSNO
© IRGSNO
Save this picture!
© IRGSNO
© IRGSNO

Since the park bears the name of the writer Arkadiy Gaidar, one of the zones – a kids art playground – is dedicated to Gaidar’s writings and is called “Gaidar’s star”. This playground was designed in response to people’s requests and is filled with art objects representing some characters of Gaidar’s stories. A kids' art contest was held to help design this playground.

Save this picture!
© IRGSNO
© IRGSNO

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Arzamas, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IRGSNO
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkCultural ArchitectureSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingHeritageRussia
Cite: "Gaidar Cultural and Recreational Park / IRGSNO" 10 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965791/gaidar-cultural-and-recreational-park-irgsno> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream