World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurant
  Russia
  Sight Coffee and Dine / FORM Bureau

Sight Coffee and Dine / FORM Bureau

Sight Coffee and Dine / FORM Bureau

© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Saint Petersburg, Russia
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov

Text description provided by the architects. Sight. Coffee and Dine restaurant is located on Petrogradsky Island in a renovated historical district.

Ресторан Sight. Coffee and dine, гастрономическая точка на карте Санкт-Петербурга, появился на Петроградском острове в обновленном историческом квартале.

© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov

The restaurant comprises two areas: at the entrance, guests can enjoy their coffee, take a snack or work on their laptop, while at the back of the room a nice slow lunch can be savoured. Part of the kitchen is visible so that food preparation and cooking can be observed.

Ресторан делится на две части: у входа посетитель может выпить кофе, быстро перекусить или поработать с ноутбуком, а в глубине помещения — размеренно пообедать. Часть кухни открыта, чтобы можно было наблюдать за рабочим процессом.

© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
Plan
Plan
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov

The original concrete and brick walls of the building have been preserved and completed with marble, metal and semi-opaque plastic. All the materials were carefully chosen and the general palette approaches skin tone shades.

Существовавшие бетонные и кирпичные стены сохранены и дополнены мрамором, деревом, металлом и полупрозрачным матовым пластиком: все материалы выбраны с большой тщательностью, а общая палитра близка к оттенкам человеческой кожи.

© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov

The space is a blend of the natural and man-made; and the idea is well illustrated by two matters greeting: live plants stretch upwards, to the metal garden sculpture overhanging from the restaurant ceiling. A pink marble bar counter and breccia floor turned into well-loved photographic objects right away.

Пространство построено на органичном синтезе естественного и рукотворного, эту идею хорошо иллюстрирует встреча двух материй: живые растения снизу тянутся к металлическому саду-скульптуре, свисающему с потолка ресторана.

© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov

Shimmering and semi-transparent surfaces create a pleasant feeling of weightlessness, turning Sight into an ideal place for meditative dining.

Барная стойка из розового бетона и брекчия на полу сразу превратились в излюбленные объекты для фотографий. Мерцающие и полупрозрачные поверхности дают приятное ощущение невесомости, благодаря которому Sight превращается в медитативное место для приема пищи.

© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov
© Dmitriy Tsyrenshchikov

Project gallery

Project location

Saint Petersburg, Russia

FORM Bureau
FORM Bureau
Office

#Tags

Restaurant Russia
Cite: "Sight Coffee and Dine / FORM Bureau" 31 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965728/sight-coffee-and-dine-form-bureau> ISSN 0719-8884

