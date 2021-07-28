TB House / Trung tran Studio

+ 31

Houses • Sơn La, Vietnam Architects: Trung tran Studio

Area: 180 m²

Year: 2015

Photographs Photographs: Triệu Chiến

Lead Architects: Trần Mạnh Trung

Interior Designer: Tran Manh Trung

Structural Engineer: Do Van Duy

Mep & Hvac Consultants: Do Tat Luan

Contractor: Gioi Nguyen

City: Sơn La

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house we designed for a young couple, the husband lives and works in the lowlands in the Northwest mountains, he always cherishes a house like in his childhood he lived with his parents, where level 4 houses hidden under the green trees. So when he searched for land to build his own house, he wanted it to have lots of trees. By chance, he found an area of ​​land that seemed to exceed his expectations, large land with many big trees bearing the stamp of the time, located on a gentle hillside with small rocky outcrops on the ground. On this land, he wished to have a simple house, bearing the tradition of the old northern house, but still exuding the breath of the northwest mountains.

We embarked on the design of the house with an understanding of his wishes, understanding the importance of keeping the trees and stones that have existed for a long time. The house is designed with only one floor, with low elevations from the outside and gradually rising to the back with an improvised floor plan according to the status quo to avoid existing trees, the house appears under these trees as Maybe it's been there for a long time. The space in the house is simply divided, the cave is in the front with a paved yard for parking, stepping up the steps is the entrance hall and living room, the kitchen area is on a separate side, the dining and playing area of ​​the house.

Young children are placed in the center of the house. The living room is simply designed with wood and old wooden chairs. All 3 bedrooms are moved to the back to ensure privacy and avoid noise when the house is crowded. Each bedroom has windows that open to different gardens where there are large trees radiating green shade. A playground in the back with a small stone hill is reserved for the children and the owner when they need to be quiet and read their favorite books.

The two sides of the house are fences built of dark black stone, the stones are taken during the excavation of the foundation pillars of the building and the leveling of the courtyards. The wall is black and gray, very rustic, reminiscent of the stone walls of the ethnic people in the mountains where he lives. The whole house is built with red bricks without plaster, the roof is covered with red tile, the type of tile that is often roofed in the northern countryside.

The house has windows that are maximized, making the space inside and outside the house become one, sitting in any position you will see a courtyard, a big tree with gray stone walls surrounding them. . The house is reminiscent of old houses with mottled moss-covered roofs and gray walls that fade in time. The harmony created by the rough bricks, rough stones, peeking under the green groves, the house carries a very light breath of the color of time, peace, and cohesion.