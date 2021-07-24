We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Fuli Garment Factory Renovation / genarchitects

Fuli Garment Factory Renovation / genarchitects

tangible channel plates on the facade. Image © Bowen Houclear ground level. Image © Bowen Houelevator lobby. Image © Bowen Hourooftop space under renovation. Image © Bowen Hou+ 26

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Office Buildings, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  • Design Team:Xiaoyi Chen, Zhe Xue, Yang Liu, Yiqian Luo, Xun Zhang, Shuting Tao, Kai Ye, Jieming Yan, Huanlingzi Lei, Lei Zhang, Wenkai Xu, Chuxue Wang, Vinchy Wu,Zishen Wen
  • Structure Consultant:Zhun Zhang
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
tangible channel plates on the facade. Image © Bowen Hou
Text description provided by the architects. Located on Fengcheng road in Yangpu district of Shanghai, the former Fuli Garment Factory, which was founded in 1985, is still running when we first came to the site. The workers were busy as usual, occasionally reminding us not to take photos of them. It was not the first time that the factory was renovated. Like every old building, changes took place as owners and users shift, gradually blurring the simplicity of the original space. After we cleaned up the ceilings, the temporary canopies, odds, and ends, the bones of the old building slowly appeared.

Fuli Garment Factory in an urban context. Image © Bowen Hou
intangible wallscape alongside the street. Image © Bowen Hou
The structure of the factory was assembled with prefabricated concrete components. It was like piling up to blocks: column caps supporting the beams, beams carrying the slabs, one after another. Today's buildings are rarely as perspicuous, more and more layers are attached to the structure to fulfill more complicated requirements, while the real bones of the building become invisible. we wanted to restore this perspicuous feeling for the users, as well as to remind the city and citizens walking on the streets, that there is such a clear skeleton inside the banal and chaotic shell. 

the square and ground level space. Image © Bowen Hou
clear ground level. Image © Bowen Hou
illuminating the column with corbels and channel plates. Image © Bowen Hou
So we opened up the south facade, and offset the glass wall a step inside to reveal a row of structures, which also provided a balcony for people to walk out. To the south, numerous old industrial buildings silently expand to the horizon, until a few tall buildings far beyond break the skyline--a grand scene hard to find in a city like shanghai. Except for the view, the new facade also introduces natural light.

rooftop space under renovation. Image © Bowen Hou
setback facade & extensive view. Image © Bowen Hou
As evening falls, the prefabricated grooved boards are lit up, revealing the structure from behind the glass, which can be seen from far. To achieve such simplicity, we carefully organized the ventilation, firefighting installation, pipes, and ducts. Since they would be totally exposed, it was better to put everything in order. 

south side recessed balconies on the main building after renovation. Image © Bowen Hou
On the ground floor, all solid walls were demolished to connect the whole site as an open entirety. In the future, it will host commercial functions, serving the users in this park and the residents nearby. It will be an intelligible and open building. 

north side corridors. Image © Bowen Hou
