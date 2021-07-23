We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Portugal
  5. Tipografia do Conto Hotel / Pedra Líquida

Tipografia do Conto Hotel / Pedra Líquida

Save this project
Tipografia do Conto Hotel / Pedra Líquida

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 42

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hotels
Porto, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The project of the Hotel Tipografia do Conto, recently nominated for the EU Mies Award 2022, is a multifunctional space that links residential tourism and cultural events. It comprises ten rooms and a wide ground floor with multipurpose areas. Its architecture incorporates several memoirs of a pre-existing building and avoids the generic tourist offer which has been gentrifying many European cities (like Porto). This former Typographic Workshop was transformed into a domestic-scale structure in order to include the new Hotel rooms. The project refuses any kind of architectural pastiche; instead, it recovers remnants of elements of that earlier condition integrating them into a contemporary design.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project departs from an existing compound erected in 1916 to house small industrial activities (a Typography and a Graphic Workshop), which has since closed down. Over the last few years, the structure of the building has deteriorated, making it impossible to fully reuse it for the envisaged new functions. From this previous Workshop occupation, some memories remain at the new Hotel design: the main stone façade (in Deco style), the reuse of the central patio for lighting and ventilation, and its internal spatial flexibility, especially at the ground level. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This evocation is extended to the design of the new façades around the patio – a typographic composition in a Riga wooden structure (reusing the beams of the former Workshop) –; but also, to the decorative elements on the ceilings, formed by bas-relief texts which allude to the idea of printing and typographic publishing. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Hotel rooms recall the old Workshop ambiances: in the proportions of the ceilings; in the way the glassed toilets’ cabinets are placed in the space; in the echoes of the elegant wood surfaces. All rooms are covered by specific scripts, written by ten selected authors, from writers to designers or architects. The scripts are converted into typographic text(ures) and inserted on the surface of the concrete ceilings. Punctual golden metal shears stand out from the ceiling backdrops, enriching the reading of those scripts. The ground floor, which includes a wide Cultural Café, remains a long and flexible space, giving access to the central patio and backyard. It is used as a “stage” for different cultural events intermediating between outdoor and indoor.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan - Second floor, Third floor, Roof
Plan - Second floor, Third floor, Roof
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section - Longitudinal
Section - Longitudinal
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In general terms, concrete (liquid stone) is the basic element of this project. Concrete is moulded or finished in three kinds of textures: “smooth” for ceilings and pavements; “striped” for the interior walls; and “rough” for the back facade. Inside, the concrete is accompanied by punctual elements in golden metal – in the decoration of ceilings, stair handrails and elevator columns – creating a desired contrast between roughness and refinement. In the central courtyard, another relationship is established between the new wooden facades, evoking the typographic plates that existed there, and an abstract carpeting of white tiles on the sidewalls, which reflects the light. All common areas prolong that contrasting relationship between the exposed concrete and the gilded metal surfaces, between new details and recycled furniture objects.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:R. de Álvares Cabral 28 32, 4050-107 Porto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pedra Líquida
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsPortugal
Cite: "Tipografia do Conto Hotel / Pedra Líquida" [Hotel Tipografia do Conto / Pedra Líquida] 23 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965521/tipografia-do-conto-hotel-pedra-liquida> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream