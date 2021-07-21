We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. United States
  5. CS1 Crestview Community & Recreation Space / HA+MA

CS1 Crestview Community & Recreation Space / HA+MA

Save this project
CS1 Crestview Community & Recreation Space / HA+MA

© Lance Gerber© Lance Gerber© Lance Gerber© Lance Gerber+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: HA+MA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lance Gerber
  • Lead Architects: Eric Hawkins, Scrap Marshall
  • GC:Trent Laughton
  • Structural And Civil Engineers:M6
  • City:Los Angeles
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

Text description provided by the architects. CS1 Crestview is a community and recreation space set on a ridge in the rolling hills of Los Angeles, California designed around landscape, context, and considered construction practices. With panoramic views across the city and to the mountains beyond, the structure is seen from afar as a small folly tucked into a grove of mature oak trees - a plane of wood floating within the trees and anchored by a brick mass to the west.

Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

Made around a palette of simple materials – Concrete, Alaskan Cedar, and handmade brick - CS1 is constructed around a series of keyframed views and axis’, allowing circulation of visitors and light while large glass walls slide away, opening the space to both its immediate and distant surroundings. The interior and exterior flow together both spatially and materially as the roof and floor planes sweep through to the landscape beyond. 

Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

Utilizing exposed glulam structural members and custom, hidden steel plates, and connections, a dramatic yet intimate space is formed from the tight and considered plan. The structure itself provides new utilities and amenities while the striking cantilever offers shade, a place to socialize, and frames dramatic views across the Southern Californian landscape.

Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Los Angeles, CA, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HA+MA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerUnited States
Cite: "CS1 Crestview Community & Recreation Space / HA+MA" 21 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965484/cs1-crestview-community-and-recreation-space-ha-plus-ma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream