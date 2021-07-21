We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. A Moulting Flat / Husos Architects

A Moulting Flat / Husos Architects

Save this project
A Moulting Flat / Husos Architects

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)© Impresiones Cotidianas+ 34

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartment Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Team:Camilo García y Diego Barajas con Marta Amírola, Almudena Tenorio, Elena del Cura, Iván Parra
  • Textiles:Husos, Fethallah Kadiri
  • Comissioned By:Niño de Elche
  • Text:Camilo García, Diego Barajas.
  • City:Madrid
  • Country:Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, a 44m2 apartment in the Lavapiés neighborhood of Madrid was refurbished for Niño de Elche, a Spanish musician, and performer. We have employed four strategies:

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)

I) Retaining as much of the preexisting elements as possible. All the floor tiles and the original wall tiles of the bathroom and kitchen have been preserved. None of the surface indentations or other irregularities have been hidden. 90% of the kitchen units have been kept; despite these having geometries and finishes that are often considered aesthetically undesirable according to contemporary hegemonic imaginaries, with imitation wood finishes, neo-Romantic handles, and heterogeneous geometries, these were in good condition and perfectly reusable, including the refrigerator. Rather than throwing them out, these pieces were simply refreshed with a coat of paint, thus reducing the amount of rubble and waste generated by the refurbishment. The seemingly ‘ugliest’ part of the apartment – the kitchen – was converted into an objet de désir, a new and surprising sculptural element within the home.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)

II) Creating a large amount of storage space that would be flexible, low cost, and polyvalent. We constructed a system based on metal racks all around the perimeter of the apartment which support wooden shelves. These are complemented by boxes for vinyl records, brackets for speakers, wall hangers for guitars, and other auxiliary supports designed for this project, as well as small storage space underneath the bed. Parallel to the shelves, there is a rail on which various separate curtains hang, allowing for multiple configurations to hide or reveal the stored objects, and to be able to generate, if so desired, small ‘domestic stages’. The house can work as a figurative, multi-narrative space or as an abstract, apparently ‘mute’ space. The translucency of the curtains redraws the geometry of the original architecture. The storage units also serve as acoustic insulation.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)

III) Allowing for changes in ambiance using a multifaceted system of illumination. Several types of luminaries were created using everyday household objects, such as mop drainers, sieves, funnels, and citrus juicers of various different colors. Each unit can be activated independently, much like a string of color-changing lightbulbs. Amplified in different ways through the gloss and transparency of the silver-colored material of the curtains, these luminaries generate a variety of interior atmospheres. Apparently, mundane household objects create a new, transformable landscape. The home can be a place of solitude, peace, and tranquility, or an erotic haven, a social, festive space, and so on.

Save this picture!
© Impresiones Cotidianas
© Impresiones Cotidianas
Save this picture!
© Impresiones Cotidianas
© Impresiones Cotidianas
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Impresiones Cotidianas
© Impresiones Cotidianas

IV) Enabling different usages through movable furniture. A table on wheels, with legs built from waste wood pieces, serves as a dining table or worktable. The sofa can be rolled from one spot to another and, by reconfiguring its cushions, used as a chaise longue to read on. Placed next to the bed, the two pieces of furniture transform into a social bed, and serve as a soft topography for different bodily positions. A screen can be lowered or raised from the ceiling, turning this topography into a small auditorium to watch video projections or the living room into a multimedia studio. The whole living room bedroom is thus a transformable space.

Save this picture!
© Impresiones Cotidianas
© Impresiones Cotidianas
Save this picture!
© Impresiones Cotidianas
© Impresiones Cotidianas

Architecture offers a system of multiple options, and it is the inhabitant who designs their home(s) according to the way they live their day-to-day life. The house is a multi-use platform, a moulting haven.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lavapies, 28012 Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Husos Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "A Moulting Flat / Husos Architects" [Un piso mudante / Husos Architects] 21 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965404/a-moulting-flat-husos-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream