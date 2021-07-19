We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Vila Mariana House / M Magalhães Estúdio

Vila Mariana House / M Magalhães Estúdio

Save this project
Vila Mariana House / M Magalhães Estúdio

© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: M Magalhães Estúdio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: DallePiagge, Engenharia do mármore, Grupo Castillo, Labluz, Marcenaria Reis, Neorex, Protecnica, Rewood
  • Lead Architect: Maria Magalhães
  • Landscape: Bioma Lab
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The house, originally from the 50s, located in Vila Mariana, São Paulo, still had elements from the time of its construction. Aiming for the preservation of memories, M Magalhães Estúdio, headed by the architect Maria Magalhães, imprinted new perceptions and perspectives on the new project, highlighting the existing architecture with a more integrated and broad program, allowing the family to enjoy quality leisure time.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The final result is an outstanding project; an old and poorly preserved house, which was transformed into the dream house for a family with three young children. In order for that to happen, it was crucial to join the environments on the ground floor, restore the existing elements bringing its story back, restore the gardens and, the biggest challenge, adding a third floor for the kids to play.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The new floor, with a coveted hall for the children, was built through a load added to the existing structure and a new roof made from reinforcements and a metallic structure.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

As the house owners wanted their kids to grow up close to nature, the roof gained large vases with fruit trees, and the space was designed parallel to the landscaping, bringing nature closer to the family's routine. The hall gained a wide, illuminated, ventilated area with a wonderful view to a park (a dream for those who live in São Paulo), becoming everyone's favorite place.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The new insights and looks are some of the most interesting parts of the house's architecture. In the living room, the wall coating was peeled off to expose the original brick wall, enhancing its history and bringing a contemporary identity to the new dwelling. A restoration work on the access stairs to the second floor was also carried out, peeling off the paint and rediscovering the house's beautiful pink granilite.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Therefore, the original materials discovered prevail, such as the brick wall in the living room or the original wooden floor. To compose with the existing ones, a cementitious painting was used in the living room, kitchen and roof.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The integration of the environments on the ground floor, along with the roof, was a solution to improve the functionality of the project altogether, as well as the cross ventilation, which boosted the thermal comfort in the house.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
M Magalhães Estúdio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Vila Mariana House / M Magalhães Estúdio" [Casa Vila Mariana / M Magalhães Estúdio] 19 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965228/vila-mariana-house-m-magalhaes-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream