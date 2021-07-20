We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  SET Habitable Modules / SET Ideas

SET Habitable Modules / SET Ideas

SET Habitable Modules / SET Ideas

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Catalina Garzon+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Argentina
  • Architects: SET Ideas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  215 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte, Catalina Garzon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Acqua system, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Aguer Maderas, Aluar, Bagnara, FV, Luz design, Mármoles Colón, Neo interior, Roller Market, Ternium, Trimble Navigation, alberdi, ferrum
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Arias, Heriberto Martinez, Pedro Ruiz Funes
  • Design Team:Paloma Allende, Tomas Camuyrano, Juan E. Biassi
  • Engineering:Lucas Crespi
  • Landscape :@vive.hogar Francisco Pascualini
  • Interiorismo:@neo.interior.arq Florencia Negrete
  • Country:Argentina
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Based on our experience as architects over the years, we have identified a difficulty when it comes to accessing our own spaces and executing a construction (economic uncertainty, long times, and tedious processes). In some way, traditional construction maintains its processes for thousands of years and it was there that we found an opportunity to enhance the way in which architecture, in general, is conceived.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

"Everything simpler" is the motto of the studio and our main design premise for every decision about our design. The proposal from the studio is to industrialize architecture and all that concerns it. We approach each design from a preconceived base, but we are flexible in its design in order to personalize each case according to the client's tastes and preferences but in a more efficient and simple way. To simplify this process, the materials, the finishes, the measurements of the furniture, the openings, the technical details, and the aesthetic and functional resolutions are repeated, as in industries, but in this case, while we make architecture.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In this way, the interior space is simple, but the implantation is everything. In our environment of Córdoba, Argentina, wild and mountainous, it is important to spend time thinking about how the contact between the module and natural terrain will be; this has been our main and unforeseen challenge. The way it is implanted depends on each particular case and is something that we cannot standardize, but it is important that a design is specifically made for each case. Sometimes suspended, sometimes supported, sometimes flown, and sometimes in contact with the ground.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Módulo 3x4 B
Módulo 3x4 B
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

We have found that the process is much easier and less stressful for our clients as well as for ourselves as architects and builders. We are excited about the idea of an evolution of the architectural solution in a comprehensive way as we have full control of the entire process, so fewer open fronts and better resolutions… Over time, the ways that people buy, eat, play sports have changed, but what did architecture do? Not so much, that is why this is an opportunity for a new system, it is an opportunity to break paradigms and processes.

© Catalina Garzon
© Catalina Garzon
© Catalina Garzon
© Catalina Garzon
© Catalina Garzon
© Catalina Garzon

SET Ideas
WoodSteel

