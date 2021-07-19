We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  flat|2 / unnamed studio

flat|2 / unnamed studio

flat|2 / unnamed studio

+ 20

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Rostov del Don, Russia
  Architects: unnamed studio
  Area:  46
  Year:  2021
  Lead Architect: Sarkis Araqelyan
Courtesy of unnamed studio
Courtesy of unnamed studio
Courtesy of unnamed studio
Courtesy of unnamed studio

Text description provided by the architects. Project Flat|2 is an apartment located in Beregovaya st. 6 in Rostov-on-Don. The apartment is located on the 6th floor and has an area of 46 sq.m. The apartment is well lit by daylight because all the windows face south. CONCEPT. Our client, a young man from Rostov, wanted a space that was as convenient and adaptable as possible for different activities. Due to the small area, the main task of designing the space was to correctly place all the storage systems without sacrificing usable space.

Courtesy of unnamed studio
Courtesy of unnamed studio
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of unnamed studio
Courtesy of unnamed studio

Therefore, during the design process, two main zones were distinguished - private and public. The private area (bedroom and workplace) is separated from the public area by milk glass, forming a kind of integral white "box". The public area is a single space for relaxation, hospitality, and remote work. For example, the dining table can be used both for its intended purpose and for brief work on the laptop. The seating area, because of the large number of houseplants, is an ideal place to meditate and read books.

Courtesy of unnamed studio
Courtesy of unnamed studio
Courtesy of unnamed studio
Courtesy of unnamed studio

Our client consciously gave up the television in favor of this way of spending time. And of course, it is impossible not to mention the choice of color scheme. These are the bright accents of blue and yellow, which have already become our studio's signature colors, making the space even more unique.

Courtesy of unnamed studio
Courtesy of unnamed studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Rostov del Don, Óblast de Rostov, Russia

About this office
unnamed studio
Office

