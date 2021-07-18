We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  CCC Casa Cicero Catania / ACA Amore Campione Architettura

CCC Casa Cicero Catania / ACA Amore Campione Architettura

CCC Casa Cicero Catania / ACA Amore Campione Architettura
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Catania, Italy
Text description provided by the architects. CCC is a demolition and renovation project of a multi-level house dating back to 1800 and built in the center of Catania. The existing house was on three levels and had a pitched roof. The design's intent was to respect the existing building combining it with a strong search for the overall architectural image. Many elements of local Sicilian tradition come into play, a few colors and materials are used, and there are many points of contact between old and new.

The result is a design mix of forms and colors that dialogue with the historic context and the environment. The single-family home is on three levels: a garage has been created on the street level, the living and dining area is on the mezzanine floor, the private living area extends on the first floor, and the sleeping area on the second.

The creation of the garage involved a total demolition of part of the curtain wall and a reconstruction of all the floors in Xlam, while the area next door retained its identity with the existing load-bearing vaults. The project is visible from the big window on the street showing the course of floors. The materials used are natural and warm, contrasting with oxidized iron and Corten; even the big staircase becomes furniture and leads to the sleeping area, the three bedrooms are.

Plan - First floor
The large window bordering the street is screened by a curtain of natural vegetation for privacy. The language used is that of sophisticated, elegant architecture in a perfect balance of volumes, lights, and colors. The resin flooring and the original cement tiles intersect, marking the spaces and functions of the different parts of the house.

ACA Amore Campione Architettura
