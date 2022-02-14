We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Brazil
  5. Fasano BH Hotel / Bernardes Arquitetura

Fasano BH Hotel / Bernardes Arquitetura

Save this project
Fasano BH Hotel / Bernardes Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti© Ruy Teixeira© Leonardo Finotti© Ruy Teixeira+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hotels
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Project Team : Thiago Bernardes (diretor criativo), Marcia Santoro, Camila Tariki, Felipe Coimbra, Mariane Graciano, Renata Leite, Gabriel Falcade Forti, Helena Obino, José Miguel Ferreira, Flavio Faggion, Daniel Vanucchi, Perola Machado, Liana Tessler Szyflinger, Leemin Alves Tang, Renata Peres, Gabriela Ho, Andréa Mendonça, Juliana Coelho da Fonseca, Ana Carolina Zuin
  • Architecture : Bernardes Arquitetura
  • Automation System : Versão Brasileira
  • General Contractor  : Concreto Empreendimentos e Participações
  • Industrial Kitchen Design Office : Estillo Arquitetura
  • City : Belo Horizonte
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Fasano BH Hotel is born from the mixture of influences typically from Minas Gerais with the sophisticated simplicity that its brand offers, both to corporate visitors and to those who come for tourism. From the ambiances of Minas Gerais’ historic cities to a palette of colors and textures that crosses the terracotta of the clay vases, the copper of the sweet pots and the patina of the colonial furniture, its architecture is characterized by care, combining the rusticity of Minas Gerais with a legitimate attitude. contemporary and urban.

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A

Located in the Lourdes neighborhood, renowned for its high standard of gastronomy and commerce, the hotel was designed on the structure of a building that was already on the ground and that connects two streets, forming an "L". A neighboring site was attached to the hotel allowing the creation of a lobby with imposing height and natural lighting. Its entrance is made along a wall perforated in clay bricks and slightly inclined to the interior of the land, inviting guests and the general public to enjoy the Gero Restaurant and events at the Baretto Bar.

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Corten aluminum sheets, which alternate on perforated and smooth surfaces, cover and give unity to the existing structure. The slope of those that form the windows of the rooms and circulations give greater rhythm and depth to the facades. The hotel's interiors combine the sophistication of the Fasano brand with elements that recall the colonial past of Minas Gerais, without giving up comfort and quality. Looms, brut wood, patinas, soapstone, exposed bricks, and other traditional materials join pieces by Bernardes Arquitetura and Brazilian designers from different eras to offer a timeless environment, albeit profoundly influenced by the rich local repertoire.

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bernardes Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsBrazil
Cite: "Fasano BH Hotel / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Hotel Fasano BH / Bernardes Arquitetura] 14 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965092/fasano-bh-hotel-bernardes-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream